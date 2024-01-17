'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Five AI features that make Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones worth the upgrade
AI has arrived, in full force, on phones for the biggest players on the market, and, with the Galaxy S24, Samsung is coming to prove it can stand toe-to-toe with Google and Apple. The new Galaxy phones are available for preorders starting today, in sync with the company's Unpacked event.
Also: Every product Samsung announced at Unpacked 2024
This year, we're seeing some serious upgrades (a new Qualcomm chip, a brighter screen, and an even further refined design). But as far as the new capabilities for the phones, AI takes the spotlight, thanks to Galaxy AI.
What is Galaxy AI?
Samsung describes Galaxy AI as a "comprehensive mobile AI experience." This new addition to the Galaxy flagship phones will add a level of "universal intelligence" the company has never before offered. With Galaxy AI, your communications, productivity, and creativity will be greatly enhanced.
Also: This AI can find your location just by looking at a few photos
What are those capabilities? First off, it's important to note that each of the AI features will be powered by a combination of onboard and cloud processing. This should come as no surprise, given how much processing is required for some AI-driven tasks (and no phone has yet to reach the magnitude of power required for AI to function without the help of the cloud).
With that said, what are the new AI-centric features to be found on the new Samsung Galaxy S24? Here they are.
1. Circle to Search with Google
This should go a long way to make your online searches even more efficient. From within any application, you can long press the home screen button and then circle, highlight, or tap any piece of information within the app to run a Google search, without having to first leave the current app.
This feature is especially great to use with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen. As for whether or not the company plans to bring the feature to older models, that remains up in the air, but I wouldn't be surprised if it stays exclusive to the latest Ultra for some time.
2. Generative Edit
Generative Edit is similar to Google Photo's Magic Editor, where you can make complicated edits without having to have pro-level editing skills. Samsung's Generative Edit allows you to long tap on a subject in a photo and move, resize, or remove it.
Also: How to use Object Eraser on Samsung phones
This new editing feature will also allow you to expand and improve images using generative fill, simply requiring you to crop in or out of an image to prompt the AI.
3. Live Translate
Another feature similar to what is found on Google's Pixel line of phones is Live Translate. This adds real-time, two-way translation to the Galaxy S24 phone. Live Translate works within voice calls and text translations, making it ideal for international trips and traveling.
4. Transcript Assist
For those who depend on voice memos, Transcript Assist will be there to help transcribe, translate, and even summarize voice memos. You can customize how the summaries are presented, and all of this is done on-device, meaning an internet connection is not required.
5. Chat Assist
If you ever struggle with phrasing a message appropriately, whether it's in a formal or more casual setting, Chat Assist can help you. The feature appears when you're in a text-based service like email, social media, or Messages, and will offer different tonalities to what you're writing.