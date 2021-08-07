FreedomPop 4G mobile broadband: review



FreedomPop holds the distinction of being the first mobile provider to offer free cellular service. Its free mobile service includes 500 MB of data for CDMA-network phones (Sprint) with 200 minutes of talk and 500 texts. Meanwhile, if you have a GSM-network phone (T-Mobile), you'll receive 200 MB of data, 200 minutes of talk, and 500 texts messages monthly for use.

FreedomPop also offers tiered, paid plans with more data. You can purchase plans with data allotments of 2-10GB but to receive the biggest savings you'll want to buy a whole year of service up front, as you can save up to 67%. To use the service, you must bring an unlocked device or purchase one from their limited selection (limited selection). They'll ship you a SIM card for as little as $0.01.

Pros ✓ Free cell phone service

✓ Up to 67% savings on annual plans

✓ Network compatible with GSM and CDMA phones

✓ Free talk and texting among FreedomPop subscribers

Cons ✗ Small selection of device for sale (no iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phones)

✗ Lower data limits means it won't be a good fit for everyone

✗ Poor website design makes ordering difficult

FreedomPop 4G Internet Plans and Prices



Price Download/Upload Speeds Connection Type Best for Basic 500 Free 500MB 500 texts, 200 minutes of talk, 500 MB of data Elders who don't use their phone often Premium 500 $13.99 monthly 500 MB Unlimited talk and text, 500 MB of data Those who love to talk and text but don't use mobile data often Premium 1GB $22.99 monthly 1GB Unlimited talk and text, 1GB of data Those who like to talk and text and check email or surf the web occasionally Premium 2GB $24.99 monthly 2GB Unlimited talk, text, 2GB of data Occasional web surfers and avid texters Premium 3GB $29.99 monthly 3GB Unlimited talk and text, 3GB of data Occasional web surfers and avid texters Premium 4GB $34.99 monthly 4GB Unlimited talk and text, 4GB of data Stream music, avid texters 2GB Shared (Business plan) Free 2GB Unlimited talk and text, 2GB of data Good for checking email on the go 4GB Shared (Business Plan) $34.99 4GB Unlimited talk and text, 4GB of data Good for streaming music and checking email 10GB Shared (Business Plan) $74.99 10GB Unlimited talk and text, 10GB of data Upload files, video stream calls, and more 25GB Shared (Business Plan) $159.99 25GB Unlimited talk and text, 25GB of data Upload files, stream video, play games, and more

Estimated speeds FreedomPop's speeds depend on where you live and the network you connect to. If you're in an area with limited service, you might experience lag in connection speeds, especially if you want to stream movies or play games. If you plan to do an activity that requires much bandwidth, the smart play is to connect to your home or public WiFi.

Pricing FreedomPop's free plan cannot be beat, especially if you don't need to use the internet on your mobile device. The free plan also allows you to text and call other FreedomPop users without charges, so if you get family and friends to sign up for this plan you won't have to worry about paying for cell phone service. If you want more data, FreedomPop covers you to an extent, however, not with an unlimited data option. If you plan to stream Netflix or play a lot of games online, then we wouldn't advise going with FreedomPop as your primary internet provider.

Who is each plan best for? Basic 500 – Best for a single user with 1 device

Premium 500 – Best for a single user with 1 device

Premium 1GB – Best for a single user who wants to surf the internet

Premium 2GB – Best for a single user who wants to stream music

Premium 3GB – Best for a single user who wants to surf the web, check email, etc.

Premium 4GB – Best for a single user who wants to stream music, browse the web, etc.

How fast is freedomPop 4G internet? Freedom Pop connects to different networks so the location of your residence impacts the velocity of the network. A common complaint is that due to this, the speed of the connection lags. If mobile devices will be your primary access to the internet, then FreedomPop won't be the provider you want to go with.