FreedomPop 4G mobile broadband: review

We take a closer look at FreedomPop, a wireless carrier for those looking for 4G mobile broadband on a budget.


PriceDownload/Upload SpeedsConnection TypeBest for
Basic 500Free500MB500 texts, 200 minutes of talk, 500 MB of dataElders who don't use their phone often
Premium 500$13.99 monthly500 MBUnlimited talk and text, 500 MB of dataThose who love to talk and text but don't use mobile data often
Premium 1GB$22.99 monthly1GBUnlimited talk and text, 1GB of dataThose who like to talk and text and check email or surf the web occasionally
Premium 2GB$24.99 monthly2GBUnlimited talk, text, 2GB of dataOccasional web surfers and avid texters
Premium 3GB$29.99 monthly3GBUnlimited talk and text, 3GB of dataOccasional web surfers and avid texters
Premium 4GB$34.99 monthly4GBUnlimited talk and text, 4GB of dataStream music, avid texters
2GB Shared (Business plan)Free2GBUnlimited talk and text, 2GB of dataGood for checking email on the go
4GB Shared (Business Plan)$34.994GBUnlimited talk and text, 4GB of dataGood for streaming music and checking email
10GB Shared (Business Plan)$74.9910GBUnlimited talk and text, 10GB of dataUpload files, video stream calls, and more
25GB Shared (Business Plan)$159.9925GBUnlimited talk and text, 25GB of dataUpload files, stream video, play games, and more

FreedomPop holds the distinction of being the first mobile provider to offer free cellular service. Its free mobile service includes 500 MB of data for CDMA-network phones (Sprint) with 200 minutes of talk and 500 texts. Meanwhile, if you have a GSM-network phone (T-Mobile), you'll receive 200 MB of data, 200 minutes of talk, and 500 texts messages monthly for use.

FreedomPop also offers tiered, paid plans with more data. You can purchase plans with data allotments of 2-10GB but to receive the biggest savings you'll want to buy a whole year of service up front, as you can save up to 67%. To use the service, you must bring an unlocked device or purchase one from their limited selection (limited selection). They'll ship you a SIM card for as little as $0.01.

Pros

✓ Free cell phone service
✓ Up to 67% savings on annual plans
✓ Network compatible with GSM and CDMA phones
✓ Free talk and texting among FreedomPop subscribers

Cons

✗ Small selection of device for sale (no iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phones)
✗ Lower data limits means it won't be a good fit for everyone
✗ Poor website design makes ordering difficult

FreedomPop 4G Internet Plans and Prices


Estimated speeds

FreedomPop's speeds depend on where you live and the network you connect to. If you're in an area with limited service, you might experience lag in connection speeds, especially if you want to stream movies or play games. If you plan to do an activity that requires much bandwidth, the smart play is to connect to your home or public WiFi.

Pricing

FreedomPop's free plan cannot be beat, especially if you don't need to use the internet on your mobile device. The free plan also allows you to text and call other FreedomPop users without charges, so if you get family and friends to sign up for this plan you won't have to worry about paying for cell phone service.

If you want more data,  FreedomPop covers you to an extent, however, not with an unlimited data option. If you plan to stream Netflix or play a lot of games online, then we wouldn't advise going with FreedomPop as your primary internet provider. 

Who is each plan best for?

  • Basic 500 – Best for a single user with 1 device
  • Premium 500 – Best for a single user with 1 device
  • Premium 1GB – Best for a single user who wants to surf the internet
  • Premium 2GB – Best for a single user who wants to stream music
  • Premium 3GB – Best for a single user who wants to surf the web, check email, etc.
  • Premium 4GB – Best for a single user who wants to stream music, browse the web, etc.

How fast is freedomPop 4G internet?

Freedom Pop connects to different networks so the location of your residence impacts the velocity of the network. A common complaint is that due to this, the speed of the connection lags. If mobile devices will be your primary access to the internet, then FreedomPop won't be the provider you want to go with. 

Internet availability

FreedomPop is available in many areas, but as noted before, where you live could determine the type of connection speed you'll receive. To see if they offer coverage in your area, you can use the coverage map on its website, simply, enter your address.

