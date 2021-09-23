Frontpoint Home Security vs. Scout Home Security

Having a home security system provides peace of mind and an overall sense of security and deterrent would-be burglars. With the increasing availability of high-tech, user-friendly wireless home security systems, more renters and homeowners are able to protect their families and belongings for half the price than that of a professionally installed, hardwired security setup.

When it comes to the best DIY home security systems, Scout Security and Frontpoint Security are two of our favorite on the market. In comparing Frontpoint security vs. Scout security, both offer professional monitoring and smart home integration, but both systems have different options that users need to consider before buying.

Frontpoint Frontpoint offers simple DIY home security with top-tier professional monitoring services and reliable customer service. Pros: Mobile app

Crash & Smash protection

Smart technology features

Environmental monitoring Cons: Vague pricing & broad up-selling

Video streaming service is extra

Limited app integration

Outsourced monitoring service View now at Frontpoint

Scout Scout Alarm provides wireless smart-home security with easy DIY installation, no contracts, and flexible monitoring plans. Pros: Multiple smart-home integrations

Affordable and flexible plans

Generous guarantees

Environmental detection Cons: Limited camera options

Fines for too many false alarms

Outsourced monitoring services

Extra fees for cellular-only services View now at Scout



Monitoring Options Monitoring Prices (starting at) Installation options Scout Security 24/7 Professional monitoring; Self-monitoring $19.99/month for professional; $9.99/month for self-monitor plan DIY wireless installation Frontpoint Security 24/7 Professional monitoring $45/month DIY wireless installation

*Data as of July 24, 2020

Plans

Frontpoint

Frontpoint Home Security offers wireless, professionally monitored home security. Users can choose from four pre-packaged security bundles or build their own package to meet household needs. It has a wide range of intrusion and environmental sensors, indoor and outdoor cameras, home automation equipment (door locks, wireless light controls, and smart LED light bulbs), and accessories (panic alarm, keychain remote, yard signs, window and door stickers).

There are two monitoring plans to choose from. Both offer 24/7 professional monitoring services with no annual contract. The Interactive Plan is $45 a month and includes wireless and cellular connections, Geo-location services, notifications, and more. The Ultimate Plan is $50 a month and includes everything on the Interactive plan plus night vision, smart lock control, and more.

Scout

Scout Alarm is newer to the home security marketplace but has earned a place on our 2020 best home security systems list. Scout offers four pre-packaged security bundles or the option for users to build their own. Customers can choose from a list of standard environmental and intrusion sensors, an indoor camera, video doorbell, and optional security accessories (yard signs and window stickers, panic button, remote control, sirens, key fob, or RFID sticker).

There are two monitoring plans with no annual contract. Always On+ is $19.99 a month and offers a 24/7 professional monitoring service, cellular and battery backup, multiple notifications, free cloud storage for one camera or doorbell, and more. Always On is $9.99 a month and is a self-monitoring plan with cellular and battery backup and unlimited notifications.

Who is it best for

Frontpoint

Interactive Plan: Best for consumers who want quick DIY installation and professional home security monitoring from a reputable company.

Best for consumers who want quick DIY installation and professional home security monitoring from a reputable company. Ultimate Plan: Best for consumers looking for a more affordable home security plan with professional monitoring through a long-standing reputable security company.

Scout

Always On+: Best for consumers who want an easy-install home security product with 24-7 professional monitoring service.

Best for consumers who want an easy-install home security product with 24-7 professional monitoring service. Always On: Best for consumers on a budget who don't mind monitoring their own home security.

Contracts and pricing

Frontpoint

The Interactive Plan ($45/month; $1.48/day) includes 24/7 professional monitoring, crash-and-smash protection, smart technology features, geo-location services, mobile alerts/notifications, remote access, sensor history, and unique user codes.

The Ultimate Plan ($50/month; $1.64/day) includes everything on the Interactive plan plus motion triggering alerts, night vision enabling, light control, live video streaming, smart-lock control, and video and image history.

Neither plan has an annual contract.

Scout

Always On+ ($19.99/month or $215/year -- save 10%) includes 24/7 professional monitoring, 4G LTE cellular and battery backup, email and mobile notifications, SMS and phone call alerts, and free cloud storage for the first camera or doorbell ($2.99/month value).

Always On ($9.99/month or $107/year -- save 10%) is a self-monitoring plan where you can choose to contact emergency services. Features include 4G LTE cellular and battery backup, email and mobile notifications, and SMS and phone call alerts. Camera cloud storage is $2.99 more per month.

Neither plan has an annual contract.

Customer service

Frontpoint

Frontpoint has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since April 2009 and currently holds an A+ rating. However, it currently carries a two-star rating out of 140 customer reviews. Recent feedback indicates customers experiencing cancellation and overcharging issues.

That said, Frontpoint home security has consistently high ratings on Trustpilot. Most customers state they appreciate Frontpoint's easy installation, customer support response time, and attentive monitoring service.

Scout

With just seven years in business, Scout Alarm (legally known as Scout Security, Inc.) is not yet listed on the Better Business Bureau database, nor does it have ratings on Trustpilot. It was also challenging to obtain reliable customer reviews for Scout from other online sources other than Amazon, where it carries a four out of five stars from Amazon Alexa users.

However, Scout customers can be reassured knowing it has extensive tutorial support, a full knowledge library, and a money-back guarantee.

Ease of installation

Frontpoint

The Frontpoint control panel hub arrives pre-configured, so all you have to do is mount it, plug it in, and register your product to get started. However, the initial installation needs to be done with the Frontpoint mobile app setup wizard. Customer care can provide additional help over the phone if you run into trouble.

There are no tools required, and once you've downloaded the mobile app, follow the setup instructions to continue the installation. The app will walk you through the process of connecting your sensors and cameras and integrating any home automation products or accessories.

Scout

Installing Scout home security is also simple; it requires no tools, and you can do it yourself right out of the box. Scout recommends you first register an account on mobile or online to facilitate connectivity. You can get installation instructions on your mobile phone or follow step-by-step instructions online.

After registering your device, setup is just a matter of plugging in the hub, connecting to the Internet, and pairing it with your mobile device and the rest of the Scout sensors. If you run into trouble, there are installation videos and phone support.

FAQs

Which is better Frontpoint vs. Scout? Frontpoint is a more expensive product but offers a wider selection of hardware and a documented record of reputable service. On the other hand, Scout offers a comparable security product at an affordable price with flexible plans.

How much do Frontpoint and Scout cost per month? Frontpoint costs $45 to $50 a month. Scout can cost as low as $18 to $9 a month if you pay for a yearly plan (it's $19.99 and $9.99 a month if you pay monthly).