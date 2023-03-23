Galaxy Book 3 Series sales 2.5 times higher than predecessor, Samsung says

Samsung said on Thursday that it sold 2.5 times more of its latest Galaxy Book 3 Series of notebooks compared to its predecessor over the same time period.

The tech giant introduced the Galaxy Book Series for the first time in 2021 in a major overhaul of its notebook lineup. Samsung said the reception of the Galaxy Book 3 Series in the global market since its launch has been "very positive".

The company especially talked up Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and said it was light in weight and designed for mobility and had optimized performance for work efficiency while at the same time capable of running high-specification games.

The premium notebook was made by rethinking design from the start based on Samsung's experience and technologies accumulated through Galaxy smartphones, Shim Hwang-yoon, VP and Head of New Computing Hardware R&D Group 2 at MX Business, said in a media briefing.

Samsung, which has been touting its notebooks' connectivity with the company's smartphones and tablets, said this was strengthened further in its new devices. A quick share feature allows photos, videos, and documents on smartphones to be easily sent to Galaxy Books.

Book 3 also has a hardware-sharing feature called multi control where keyboards and touch pads on the notebooks can be used to control smartphones and tablets. It can also screen share.

Meanwhile, Samsung said it completely changed the board design of the devices from its predecessors to make them light and thin.

The layout CPU, GPU, and memory were completely changed while the cooling system was also overhauled for maximum efficiency, the company said. The changed layout also doesn't interrupt the signals from ultra-fast external ports, Samsung added.

The tech giant said it also applied Intel's machine learning tuning and its own heat protection technology on Book 3. Samsung said it also carried over technologies used in its smartphones to the notebooks, such as its image improvement algorithm used in Galaxy smartphones.