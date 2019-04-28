Galaxy Fold delay, Huawei P30 Pro first look, View 2, Chrome OS updates (MobileTechRoundup show #467)

Samsung took back the review units and cancelled the launch of the Galaxy Fold. A couple new phones showed up last week, Pixel prices drop in anticipation of Google I/O, and Kevin continues to find Chrome OS improvements.

We started off MobileTechRoundup show #467 discussing whether we will ever see the Galaxy Fold and some of its current issues.

  • Galaxy Fold delayed; possibly available in June
  • AT&T confirms that a 17.3 inch Samsung Galaxy View 2 is on the way (video)
  • Google hasn't updated Android distribution data in 6 months
  • First impressions of Red BlackBerry KEY2
  • First thoughts of Huawei P30 Pro
  • Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are $200 off
  • Meizu 16s – Snapdragon 855 for $475
  • Chrome 74 adds dark mode, accessibility improvements, new Translate shortcut, and more
  • Phone Notification Sync is Rolling Out to Windows 10's Your Phone App
  • Android VPN support for Linux lands in Chrome OS 75
  • Chrome OS 75 bringing a web page "reader mode", here's what it looks like

    • Running time: 67 minutes

    Listen here (MP3, 76MB)

    Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

