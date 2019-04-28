Galaxy Fold delay, Huawei P30 Pro first look, View 2, Chrome OS updates (MobileTechRoundup show #467)

We started off MobileTechRoundup show #467 discussing whether we will ever see the Galaxy Fold and some of its current issues.
- Galaxy Fold delayed; possibly available in June
- AT&T confirms that a 17.3 inch Samsung Galaxy View 2 is on the way (video)
- Google hasn't updated Android distribution data in 6 months
- First impressions of Red BlackBerry KEY2
- First thoughts of Huawei P30 Pro
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are $200 off
- Meizu 16s – Snapdragon 855 for $475
- Chrome 74 adds dark mode, accessibility improvements, new Translate shortcut, and more
- Phone Notification Sync is Rolling Out to Windows 10's Your Phone App
- Android VPN support for Linux lands in Chrome OS 75
- Chrome OS 75 bringing a web page "reader mode", here's what it looks like
Running time: 67 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 76MB)
