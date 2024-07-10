Galaxy Ring 2? New Samsung patent shows smart ring with dual screens, more features

Artie Beaty/ZDNET/US Patent Office

Samsung just unveiled its first smart ring -- the Galaxy Ring -- at its Unpacked event, but details are emerging already about a possible successor.

A report from 91mobiles shows a patent application for something that looks an awful lot like a new version of a Samsung smart ring.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. filed a patent for a "ring type wearable device" on May 16 of this year. The patent filing shows not only a drastically different design than the current Galaxy Ring, but significant additional features.

Instead of a totally circular ring, the new patent shows a more square outer layer with a round inner layer containing all the device's sensors. The biggest addition, though, is two display screens that run along the sides of the ring. In the patent image, both screens display icons for different apps. Choosing an icon, 91mobiles says, likely displays relevant information on the other screen.

If these screens show workout stats and notifications, it means the ring would be much more interactive than other smart rings now on the market. The patent also shows the ring will have sensors for Galvanic Skin Response, SPO2, PPG, ECG, temperature, and acceleration plus a fingerprint sensor, which would be a big improvement over the current generation.

Also included in the patent is information about possible connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, NFC, and MST, the technology that powers mobile wallets like Google Wallet and contactless cards.

Finally, the patent mentions plans for multiple ring sizes that would necessitate design and cost variations based on size. By way of example, it suggests 27 ring sizes available in South Korea and 65 ring sizes available in the US.

Of course, a patent doesn't necessarily mean the device will ever see the light of day. Even if it does, it could still be years away.