Galaxy Watch, Note 9, Surface Pro, Fortnite security (MobileTechRoundup show #442)

Get ready to drink after listening to MobileTechRoundup show #442 since both Kevin and I bought something since our last show.
- Matt bought a Galaxy Note 9 through the Samsung Upgrade Program
- 36 hours with the Samsung Galaxy Watch
- You'll never believe what Kevin bought and why (Hint: It's a Surface Pro)
- Nokia 7 Plus getting Android 9 next month
- Fortnite frags users with a security hole already
- Why the Cheza Chromebook with Snapdragon 845 should get around 20 hours on a charge
- About those Pixel 3 XL leaks
Running time: 81 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 93.5MB)
Join Discussion