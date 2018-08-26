 '

Galaxy Watch, Note 9, Surface Pro, Fortnite security (MobileTechRoundup show #442)

I spent another week with the Note 9 while also getting a day and a half with the Galaxy Watch. Kevin purchased something unexpected since our last show and used it during our recording.

Get ready to drink after listening to MobileTechRoundup show #442 since both Kevin and I bought something since our last show.

  • Matt bought a Galaxy Note 9 through the Samsung Upgrade Program
  • 36 hours with the Samsung Galaxy Watch
  • You'll never believe what Kevin bought and why (Hint: It's a Surface Pro)
  • Nokia 7 Plus getting Android 9 next month
  • Fortnite frags users with a security hole already
  • Why the Cheza Chromebook with Snapdragon 845 should get around 20 hours on a charge
  • About those Pixel 3 XL leaks

Running time: 81 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 93.5MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

