Garmin adds another music service to its watches, so you can always have tunes on the go

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Garmin incorporating an LED flashlight is a major reason you can always find one of the company's watches on my wrist. Another major benefit of using a Garmin watch is its support for subscription music services, which just got better: Garmin has added support for YouTube Music.

The YouTube Music app is now available in the Connect IQ store, so you can visit the store on your smartphone or watch to download this newest music provider. After downloading the app to your watch, you will need to sign in to the YouTube Music app on your phone and enter the provided eight-digit code.

Music and podcasts, including your existing YouTube Music playlists, will then sync from your phone to your watch so that you can download as much content as your watch capacity will allow. Once complete, you'll be able to enjoy music and podcasts on the run without a connected phone. You'll still need a Bluetooth headset, however, since Garmin watches do not have speakers.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Like with other music providers on Garmin watches, you will need to be a YouTube Music subscriber to use this service on your watch. YouTube Music offers individual and family plan options, and features over 100 million songs, along with a host of podcasts, to ensure you have all the content you need for your longest workout.

With the addition of YouTube Music, Garmin now supports four such services, including Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music for US customers. We have a family Spotify plan and are Amazon Prime subscribers, so I have plenty of content options available when I work out with a Garmin watch.

It's great to see Garmin offer access to so many providers, as the watch you wear shouldn't dictate your preferred music subscription service. Garmin's competitors should take note.