What is Gemini Live? A first look at Google's new real-time voice AI bot

Following OpenAI's groundbreaking announcements this week, Google just demoed its own superpowered artificial intelligence voice assistant to rival GPT-4o. Gemini Live is a mobile conversational experience that leverages an improved multimodal AI model to offer users a more natural conversational experience in real time.

With Gemini Live, users can have voice conversations with Gemini that feel natural and intuitive. For example, they can ask Gemini Live questions at their own pace and interrupt the AI bot mid-sentence to have it clarify or adjust how it's replying, similar to what OpenAI showed off with GPT-4o during its demo yesterday. Google will offer a variety of voices for users to choose from for their Gemini Live experience, as OpenAI has done with ChatGPT since it added the Whisper integration last September.

Google says it will add the full multimodal experience to Gemini Live later this year, allowing it to view the world around the user when they open the camera during a conversation. This is yet another thing that users will be able to do with ChatGPT over the coming weeks through an update that will be first rolled out to ChatGPT Plus users.

Among this and other updates, Google upgraded Gemini Nano to process text, images, and sounds, no longer limited to text inputs. The Gemini Nano with Multimodality will be available starting with Pixel smartphones.