Get 1TB of cloud storage for a lifetime for just $140

The digital world has its conveniences: apps, 4K entertainment, high-quality cameras that fit in our pockets, and the like. However, one of the most frustrating things that come with them is the space they consume on our hard drives. Deleting files to make space for more can feel like a chore, especially if they were pictures, videos, or notes with sentimental value. Fortunately, cloud storage providers like Koofr help solve that, and they're offering 1TB lifetime plans for a limited time.

Koofr is a private, simple, and safe cloud storage service that you can access via a desktop app, mobile devices, the web, and WebDav. It lets you view all of your files in one place by connecting to cloud accounts you already have, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Amazon, but it also has other convenient features.

Koofr doesn't impose file size limits so that you can transfer even your largest files to external cloud accounts. In addition, the service offers a Duplicate Finder that can find and delete repeat files to save you drive space. You can even rename multiple files at once. Plus, your connections and storage are encrypted, so you won't have to worry about data leaks when uploading or after your files are saved.

Getting started is simple. Users just need a Koofr account (free to create) to take advantage of this promotion. Then, simply upload, access, and share your files to Koofr or connect your external accounts for easy, cross-platform management. And with that, it's finally time to save your massive movie library.

It's no wonder Koofr has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. If you want to be able to just save your files without thinking twice about their size. Get a Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) today while it's just $139.99.