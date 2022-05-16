Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Get 1TB of cloud storage for a lifetime for just $140

It's easy to accumulate large music, video and image files these days, but that's nothing 1TB of cloud storage can't fix.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

The digital world has its conveniences: apps, 4K entertainment, high-quality cameras that fit in our pockets, and the like. However, one of the most frustrating things that come with them is the space they consume on our hard drives. Deleting files to make space for more can feel like a chore, especially if they were pictures, videos, or notes with sentimental value. Fortunately, cloud storage providers like Koofr help solve that, and they're offering 1TB lifetime plans for a limited time.

Koofr is a private, simple, and safe cloud storage service that you can access via a desktop app, mobile devices, the web, and WebDav. It lets you view all of your files in one place by connecting to cloud accounts you already have, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and Amazon, but it also has other convenient features.

Koofr doesn't impose file size limits so that you can transfer even your largest files to external cloud accounts. In addition, the service offers a Duplicate Finder that can find and delete repeat files to save you drive space. You can even rename multiple files at once. Plus, your connections and storage are encrypted, so you won't have to worry about data leaks when uploading or after your files are saved.

Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB)

$139.99 at ZDNet Academy

Getting started is simple. Users just need a Koofr account (free to create) to take advantage of this promotion. Then, simply upload, access, and share your files to Koofr or connect your external accounts for easy, cross-platform management. And with that, it's finally time to save your massive movie library.

It's no wonder Koofr has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. If you want to be able to just save your files without thinking twice about their size. Get a Koofr Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (1TB) today while it's just $139.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments