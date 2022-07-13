Get a $379 iPad Air (4th Generation) at Walmart during Prime Day

We typically see Amazon's Fire and Kindle tablets go on sale during Prime Day, but every once in a while, a newer iPad model finds its way into the discount aisle, too. While the 4th-generation iPad Air was released in 2020, it remains a formidable tablet for students, traveling professionals, and most consumers. Right now, Walmart has new-conditioned iPad Airs discounted to just $379 ($90 off), putting them in arms reach of Apple's base model iPad. That makes the thinnest iPad more affordable than ever.
I compared the 2020 iPad Air with the 2022 version not too long ago, with my main takeaway being that the new improvements are only incremental. Pulled directly from my comparison, "...if you can live without the connectivity quirks (5G) and just want a no-frills, iPadOS experience, then save yourself the money and stick with the iPad Air (2020)".
Also: iPad Air (2020) vs. iPad Air (2022)
That's because even though the 2022 iPad Air supports 5G and is powered by Apple's M1 chipset, the A14 Bionic on the 2020 iPad Air is just as capable for daily tasks like social media browsing, emailing, watching videos, and doing other large screen things. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has also remained the same throughout the two generations, making the 2020 model all the more appealing.
$379 is the lowest price that we've seen for the 2020 iPad Air, and you likely won't find anything cheaper until Black Friday or next year. What's certain is that you're getting a well-supported iPad that comes in Sky Blue, Silver, or Space Gray for significantly less than retail.