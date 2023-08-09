'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a Babbel subscription for 50% off to learn a new language
Learning a new language takes time, patience, and effort, but there are tools to make it easier. You might not have time for formal language classes, but you can get curated lessons for 14 different languages when you use Babbel. And right now, StackSocial is offering a lifetime subscription to Babbel for $200 -- a 49% discount.
Get a lifetime of language lessons
This Babbel subscription gives you unlimited access to lessons in 14 languages, including Spanish, Italian, French, German, Swedish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and Danish, among many more. Language lessons are short and can be completed in up to 15 minutes each.
Users can choose from multiple types of language lessons, including vocabulary practice, to build your lexicon for commonly-used words and phrases related to business, food, travel, and family. You can also practice your pronunciation skills. Babbel's speech recognition technology even gives you live feedback to help you refine your accent.
Lessons range in difficulty from beginner to advanced. Take advantage of personalized review sessions that help you retain the skills you've learned until you can actually use them in everyday conversation while traveling for business or pleasure. Plus, you can download lessons in advance to study later, even without access to the internet.
Save on a lifetime subscription to Babbel
Get personalized language lessons that you can access for life on an unlimited number of devices with this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning App for $200 (reg. $399).