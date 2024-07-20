'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a Babbel subscription for 78% off - the lowest price of the year
Learning a new language can be daunting. But right now, you can buy a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning from Stack Social that lets you choose from 14 languages and access more than 10,000 hours of online language education for just $130 -- that's 78% off.
Not everyone has the time or resources to study a brand-new language. Babbel keeps you organized with lesson plans that are digestible and short -- 10 to 15 minutes -- so that you can fit learning into your busy schedule.
No matter where you are, you can work on previous material that you can continue to hone, and cover a wide range of real-life topics like business, eating, traveling, and more.
The application is designed with travel in mind -- allowing you to plan that vacation abroad. As a conversation-focused platform, Babbel can help you speak and understand whatever language you choose, as opposed to a more comprehension-driven curriculum. Its speech-recognition technology can help you get a feel for proper pronunciation and accents.
Get this Babbel language learning lifetime subscription on sale now.
