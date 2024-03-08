'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a high-end SSD drive for only $44
Businesses, freelancers, and even students in today's day and age need a reliable tool for backing up, storing, and transferring data. While the internet has tons of free options, few work as well and fast as a well-reviewed and expertly designed external hard drive. For a limited time only, you can get this Polar Wolf Aluminum Ultra Portable External SSD on sale for just $44 (reg. $75).
The Polar Wolf's simple and sleek design makes it easy to travel with and a comfortable addition to any workbag or workspace. It comes with a storage bag and a cable that's promised to help support download and transfer speeds as fast as 520MB/s. The drive itself comes with 256GB of SSD space, so it can store plenty of data without adding much weight to your bag (it's just over two ounces).
The hard drive is easy to use and all you need to do to access it is plug it into whatever device you're using it with. It connects easily to most devices including any with a USB-A or USB-C connection, this includes the iPad Pro and MacBook computers. It also works with USB-C laptops, computers, tablets, and more.
Securing a compact and sleek drive like this can make a world of difference when going on an important business trip, gearing up to present a great deal of work that could use a backup, and when you need to share a project or asset with a teammate or collaborator in a short period. Don't miss this limited-time chance to save on a fantastic SSD drive solution.
