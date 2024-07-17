'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a Hydrow Rower for up to $760 off for Prime Day
If you're looking for a way to change up your fitness routine this summer, there is a great deal on a Hydrow Rower machine as part of Amazon's Prime Day sales.
While normally $2,495, the Hydrow Pro Rower is discounted for $760 off for a new price of $1,735. In addition, the Hydrow Wave Rower is $560 off at $1,435.
The Hydrow Pro Rower connects to your Apple Watch or to the Strava app so you can easily keep track of your workouts. Its immersive, touchscreen display makes it easy to choose and start a workout, and it even connects with Bluetooth.
Rowing workouts are led by athletes or Olympians, so you know you're challenging yourself with each workout. Hydrow also offers yoga, Pilates, and core exercises so you can switch it up. If you need more space, you can store the Hydrow Rower upright using the Upright Storage Kit.
The Hydrow Wave Rower is 30% smaller and lighter than the original rower--and is cheaper, too. Plus, it comes in fun colors like blue, green, yellow, and orange. (This deal only applies to the black color.)
At up to $760 off, the Hydrow Rower is a great fitness deal. Amazon Prime Day sales last from now through Wednesday, July 17.
