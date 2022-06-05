/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet
ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Get a light, powerful cybersecurity device for under $300

When only the ultimate cybersecurity protection suffices, a decentralized hardware VPN (DPN) will provide it for a lifetime.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

With the sophistication of today's hackers, everyone should be using a VPN, even at home. But if you're running a business, constantly tuning in to international radio, or have some other reason to feel that you need maximum security, you'll be pleased to hear that you can purchase a light, powerful, and unique cybersecurity device with a Deeper Connect Pico.

With an integrated enterprise-grade 7-layer firewall, the Pico is billed as the only decentralized VPN (DPN) globally. It provides smart routing, multi-routing, and unrestricted access to global content without sacrificing connection speeds. This device has the same familiar features and plug-and-play setup as the rest of Deeper Connect's products, making it easy to protect yourself and even your IoT devices.

The Pico's lightweight and small footprint makes it easy to take anywhere. A Wi-Fi adapter is included, so frequent travelers and digital nomads can enjoy convenient security on the road and at home. Only minimal configuration is required for the Pico, so you'll be able to connect it to any of your devices easily.

A single click enables parental control to keep children safe from harmful or inappropriate content. Additionally, a built-in ad blocker protects you from annoying interruptions while browsing or streaming entertainment. With lifetime access and unrestricted bandwidth, you could even engage in blockchain mining while online and generate passive income whenever you share any extra bandwidth.

Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter

 $248 at ZDNet Academy

In addition to the WiFi adapter and USB-C power cord, the Pico also comes with two Ethernet cables. And since this is a hardware device, you don't have to worry about monthly or annual VPN fees. So it's no wonder that the Pico has 4.7 out of 5 stars from gforgadget.com.

Get a Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter today for a one-time payment of $248 and enjoy fast, safe, and private browsing.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
Burger King publicly shamed an unhappy customer. Then it did it again
burger king

Burger King publicly shamed an unhappy customer. Then it did it again

E-Commerce
Burger King just made an announcement that truly embarrasses McDonald's
screen-shot-2022-03-23-at-9-38-00-am.png

Burger King just made an announcement that truly embarrasses McDonald's

Business