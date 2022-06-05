Get a light, powerful cybersecurity device for under $300

StackCommerce

With the sophistication of today's hackers, everyone should be using a VPN, even at home. But if you're running a business, constantly tuning in to international radio, or have some other reason to feel that you need maximum security, you'll be pleased to hear that you can purchase a light, powerful, and unique cybersecurity device with a Deeper Connect Pico.

With an integrated enterprise-grade 7-layer firewall, the Pico is billed as the only decentralized VPN (DPN) globally. It provides smart routing, multi-routing, and unrestricted access to global content without sacrificing connection speeds. This device has the same familiar features and plug-and-play setup as the rest of Deeper Connect's products, making it easy to protect yourself and even your IoT devices.

The Pico's lightweight and small footprint makes it easy to take anywhere. A Wi-Fi adapter is included, so frequent travelers and digital nomads can enjoy convenient security on the road and at home. Only minimal configuration is required for the Pico, so you'll be able to connect it to any of your devices easily.

A single click enables parental control to keep children safe from harmful or inappropriate content. Additionally, a built-in ad blocker protects you from annoying interruptions while browsing or streaming entertainment. With lifetime access and unrestricted bandwidth, you could even engage in blockchain mining while online and generate passive income whenever you share any extra bandwidth.

In addition to the WiFi adapter and USB-C power cord, the Pico also comes with two Ethernet cables. And since this is a hardware device, you don't have to worry about monthly or annual VPN fees. So it's no wonder that the Pico has 4.7 out of 5 stars from gforgadget.com.

Get a Deeper Connect Pico Decentralized VPN & Cybersecurity Hardware + Wi-Fi Adapter today for a one-time payment of $248 and enjoy fast, safe, and private browsing.