Get a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 for $45 right now: Last chance
If you've recently upgraded your laptop, you may have suddenly found yourself without access to Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint, and the rest of Microsoft's near-necessary software. And since Microsoft switched from the traditional Office suite to a Microsoft 365 subscription service, it's become more expensive to access those programs. But right now, Microsoft partner StackSocial is offering a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 for $35, down from the usual price of $70 and the lowest price we've seen so far.
This deal gets you a year of access to the premium Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, along with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. You can use the apps and storage across multiple PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Android devices.
StackSocial also offers deals on previous versions of Microsoft Office, which get you a lifetime license for one price (at the time of this writing, you can buy Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for PC or Mac for $30, or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for PC or Mac for $70. The benefit of choosing a Microsoft 365 subscription instead is that you'll get the newest features and updates as soon as they're released.
One thing to note: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner, it's possible that Microsoft itself could rescind this deal. However, it seems unlikely the company will: The version of Microsoft Office that I bought through StackSocial over a year ago is still working on my Mac.
Buy a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 now.