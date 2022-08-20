Get a chic lamp with a convenient Qi charger for just $32

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

While everyone is thrilled with multi-functional travel accessories, you'll rarely see the trend cross over to home décor. And yet, furnishings offering more than one use can be absolute lifesavers, especially if you have limited living space. For instance, wouldn't it be great to clear the clutter on your bedside table? A wireless charger built into a stylish lamp could certainly make a difference.

That's precisely what this LED Bedside Lamp offers. You can place your smartphone on the lamp's base to charge it, eliminating an unsightly cable from your nightstand. The charging base is Qi compatible and offers up to 15W of power delivery, so it can support most new smartphones offering wireless charging.

Of course, if you value form as much as function, this stylish lamp may perfectly complement all modern bedrooms. The light has a foldable arm that you can adjust to change the lighting angle. It offers three lighting modes -- low, medium, and high -- and you can cycle through the intensities or turn the lamp off entirely using its one-touch function. You essentially gain a lovely décor element, a great light source for bedtime reading, and a reliable smartphone charger, all in one device.

You can immerse yourself in your favorite entertainment before bed, whether that's reading or watching Netflix. And once you're ready to sleep, simply reach over to place your phone on the charger and touch a button to bring your room to darkness. It doesn't get much more convenient than that.

Now you can light up your bedroom while charging your phone. Get this LED Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger in black for just $31.99, down from $80. Or you can get the lamp for the same sale price in White, Green, or a stunning Wood Grain.