Get a stock-screening platform and a lifetime of investing education for $119

Investing is more profitable and less stressful when you have the right guidance and information.
With the cost of living and inflation both skyrocketing, everyone seems to be scrambling to figure out how to generate more income, stretch the funds they have or both. While some might try taking on extra work, others may take online skills training to become eligible for promotions or higher-paying careers. Investing is another option, but it can be stressful if you're not an expert because making mistakes is far too common.

However, with the right combination of education and guidance, investing doesn't really need to be so complicated. And Tykr Stock Screener offers an all-in-one stock screener and investment education platform. Best of all, the Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription is currently being offered to new users at an enormous discount.

Tykr helps you to manage your investments in a way that reduces risk and can even beat inflation. The platform simply removes the guesswork from the investing process. With an amazing rating on TrustPilot of 4.9 stars out of 5, there's no question about the program's success.

You'll start with the fundamentals of investing, including recommendations for specific stocks worth buying, as well as exactly when to sell them. Over 30,000 stocks are supported, both domestic and international.

Tykr is so user-friendly, and there's no mystery about how it works. A rigorous algorithm is combined with small, open-source calculations to create a summary of each stock for you. Those labeled On Sale are potential buys, Overpriced means potential sells, and all the rest are labeled Watch.

It's possible to find excellent investments in just 30 seconds. You'll see that each stock has a score, with higher scores indicating safer investments, up to a maximum of 20. Tykr's scores indicate the overall financial strength of each stock.

Additionally, in order to help you achieve higher returns, each stock will also carry a Margin of Safety (MOS) percentage. That is the difference between a Share Price and the Sticker Price. It will preferably be at least 50% or more because the higher the MOS, the higher potential returns you could achieve.

Now you can start working toward a more secure future by investing with confidence; get a Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription today while new users can take 86% off the regular $900 subscription price and pay only $119.

