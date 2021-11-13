Get great deals on 20 DIY, STEM, and Science gift ideas for a limited time during this pre-Black Friday sale

StackCommerce

If you are looking for extraordinary gifts that will really please, whether for kids or adults, look no further than these 20 products in all price and age ranges. While heavily tech-related, there are fun, interesting and even beautiful choices.

TinyTesla Musical Tesla Coil Kit

Budding coilers, students needing an eye-popping science project and seasoned experts will all love building this singing Tesla coil. It comes with all you need and, once completed, shoots 4-inch sparks.

Get the TinyTesla Musical Tesla Coil Kit for $168.26 (reg. $229) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle

There's no question that the best toy is a gift that lets you make more toys, and, unlike most 3D printers, this one is great for kids because you can remove prints without a knife.

Get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $297.50 (reg. $469) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle

This easy-to-use 3D printer weighs less than five pounds, so you can take it anywhere and enjoy making projects with family and friends.

Get the SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle for $161.49 (reg. $320) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Planetary System Set

If you are looking for an unusual and stunning gift, you can't beat this polished gemstone planetary system that comes with its own stand and will look amazing on any desk or mantlepiece.

Get the Planetary System Set for $93.46 (reg. $129) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4

Anyone interested in learning about electronics and robotics will thoroughly enjoy building this car camera robot. And if you're interested in spending a bit more time with Raspberry Pi, check out this bundle of courses.

Get the SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 for $89.21 (reg. $115) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Zubi Flyer: Hackable Frisbee

There is no better way to learn anything than by playing, and this STEM toy teaches futuristic technologies in a way that builds real-life skills.

Get the Zubi Flyer: Hackable Frisbee for $75.65 (reg. $99) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

DIY Autonomous Vehicle Kit for Ages 8 to 13

Kids will have so much fun building this DIY vehicle kit that they won't even notice or care that they are learning important tech and problem-solving skills.

Get the DIY Autonomous Vehicle Kit for Ages 8 to 13 for $169.99 (reg. $249) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

POWERUP 4.0: App-Controlled Paper Plane 2-Piece Bundle

This isn't your grandfather's paper airplane; it's a paper plane from the future, with Bluetooth, autopilot, and an onboard computer.

Get the POWERUP 4.0: App-Controlled Paper Plane 2-Piece Bundle for $140.24 (reg. $189) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Wi-Fi Digital Microscope

It's time to level up your microscope, and this one allows you to study the miniature world on the larger screens of your computer, tablet, or phone.

Get the Wi-Fi Digital Microscope for $47.56 (reg. $69) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

DIY Building Block STEM Drone

This DIY STEM drone has multiple configurations and will keep kids from 6 to 10 with busy brains interested while teaching them about load balancing and aerodynamics.

Get the DIY Building Block STEM Drone (Grey) for $42.49 (reg. $129) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector for $50.99

This little projector will transform any room into a personal galaxy of moving stars against a blue, drifting nebula cloud; what a fabulous gift idea.

Get the Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector for $50.99 (reg. $50) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits

Kids 5 to 10 will love this STEM toy that teaches 21st-century tech topics while stimulating their natural curiosity and creativity, bonus points for being LEGO-compatible.

Get The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits for $67.99 (reg. $119) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Spencer: DIY Voice Assistant

What better way for children to start learning how to code than to build their very own kid voice assistant that not only talks but connects to the internet, lights up, and can understand simple voice commands?

Get the Spencer: DIY Voice Assistant for $84.99 (reg. $119) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Education Kit

Few things are more special than being able to own your own robot arm when it's pre-assembled, highly precise, omnidirectional, and has the 6-axis movement that can perform industrial and production line scenarios.

Get the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Education Kit for $1189.99 (reg. $1,540) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Orboot Earth: Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids

This augmented interactive reality globe will hold kids 4 to 10 spellbound as it comes alive with cultures, inventions, animals, cuisines, and more using music, storytelling, voice interaction, puzzles, and challenges.

Get the Orboot Earth: Augmented Reality Interactive Globe for Kids for $46.74 (reg. $59) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit

Now you can build your very own flux capacitor from Back to the Future; it comes with the circuit board, plus all the LEGO bricks and LED lights you need.

Get the Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights Kit for $46.74 (reg. $64) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Geek Club DIY Robot Construction Kit

Robotics masters, rejoice! If you already have a soldering gun and iron, you can now create an entire smart miniature troop of roving robots with this kit.

Get the Geeek Club DIY Robot Construction Kit for $107.06 (reg. $129) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

The Original 8-Planet Color Lamps Set

You don't need to resort to ordinary gifts or décor when beautiful, accurately detailed 3D printed solar system lamps exist in this world.

Get The Original 8-Planet Color Lamps Set for $127.49 (reg. $160) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Rotate® DIY Watchmaking Kit

Can you imagine how satisfying it would be to build your own simply elegant watch? This kit was successfully funded on Kickstarter and featured in the New York Times.

Get the Rotate® DIY Watchmaking Kit for $127.49 (reg. $195) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.

Bioluminescent Bio-Orb

As though it wasn't enough for this gorgeous hand-blown glass orb to produce lovely natural light when swirled gently at night, it will also produce fresh oxygen, just like a plant.

Get the Bioluminescent Bio-Orb for $38.24 (reg. $49) with coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time during our pre-Black Friday sale.