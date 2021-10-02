Get lifetime access to 9 prep courses on the most popular CompTIA certifications

There's never been a better time to switch to a new, well-paid position in the tech industry. And now you can train at your own pace for exams that can get you the necessary certifications with The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access. It includes courses that provide prep for nine of the most popular CompTIA certifications.

Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) certifications are recognized around the globe as validation of skills specified for particular positions, and the courses in this bundle will help you prepare for the most popular certifications. Former students have been exceptionally satisfied with these classes; they've given the bundle an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) and CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002) will teach you about supporting operating systems, installing and configuring PC components, networking, cloud computing, and more. You will learn everything you need to know in CompTIA Network+to pass the (N10-007) and (N10-008) exams, which will qualify you for positions as a network technician.

The CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) course will provide you with the foundation required for a System Administrator career, including troubleshooting and diagnostics. And if you want to move into the elite cybersecurity field, there are four courses to help.

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002) covers best practices plus real-world applications of concepts and tools specific to cybersecurity. CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) will teach you about security at the infrastructure level, including operational information.

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) and CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002) explain how to identify threats and fight them with appropriate countermeasures. You'll learn about the latest methods of pen testing and vulnerability assessment currently being used to combat network attacks.

