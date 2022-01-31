Why you can trust ZDNet
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $50

Now you can have the MS Office apps that you use most often without ever having to worry about renewing your licenses.

Microsoft Office needs no introduction. It's trusted in offices, schools, and homes worldwide, but renewing your license each year adds up. But if you simply cannot do without the major apps, this lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows can be a lifesaver. At $49.99, it's also a huge bargain.

Professionals who need to handle docs and data will find everything they need in this bundle. You'll get lifetime access to the Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams. Best of all, each program now has many new features that will allow you to stay productive while working.

The ribbon interface still offers quick access to the available features and tools, as well as the customizations you personally prefer. You can change layouts, fonts, indentations, and much more. So you can make your documents aesthetically pleasing without having to sacrifice any functionality you need for work-related requirements such as creating presentations or formatting emails.

This bundle provides a lifetime license for the installation on one Windows computer, either at home or at work. So if you get a new computer, you will want to be careful to deactivate the license on your old computer before activating it on the new one. You can download your bundle instantly, accessing your software license keys so you can begin using the programs immediately. Customer service is free and you have a one-year warranty on the license keys.

Once you've got your new programs installed, you may want to learn some valuable new tips and tricks for MS Office that can really boost your productivity. They will slash the time it takes to complete tasks and make your workday just fly by.

Don't pass up this chance to have all of the most essential MS Office apps for a lifetime, grab the Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License now while it's on sale for just $49.99.

