Get lifetime access to three online learning platforms and a leading VPN

You can learn new skills at your own pace for life with this bundle.

 StackCommerce

Every year, the tech world changes and evolves. If you want to be successful, you have to be willing to evolve with it. Every year, pros recommend a new set of skills that will help you stay relevant on the job market, but finding the time and money to learn those skills can be a serious hassle. How do you get ahead when you don't have the resources to do it?

With the Mega Lifetime Bundle, you'll have unlimited access to over 1,800 courses that will keep your skillset relevant for years to come, and its library is constantly growing. This massive bundle comprises lifetime subscriptions to three leading online learning platforms, plus a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited to ensure you're learning safely.

Infosec4TC has earned 4.8 stars on Trustpilot and gives you lifetime access to self-paced certification courses on cybersecurity to keep your skills sharp for life. It comes with more than 90 courses, each of which is frequently updated with the latest exam questions. You'll also have access to all new and future courses, social media private groups, and even a free career consulting session.

Meanwhile, Stone River eLearning offers more than 800 courses and 4,800 hours of online learning, covering everything from mobile development to graphic design. Regardless of what you want to learn, you'll find a course for you. Plus, you'll get VIP perks like unlimited e-books, personal learning guidance, and access to certification exams.

The Mega Lifetime Bundle: StackSkills + VPN Unlimited + Infosec4TC + Stone River

$125 at ZDNet Academy

Finally, StackSkills Unlimited has earned 4.5 stars on Trustpilot and rave reviews from the likes of PCMag, NBC News, and PCWorld. This single platform gives you access to a pre-selected library of more than 1,000 courses, with 50 new ones added every month. Taught by more than 350 of the web's top instructors, you can learn cutting-edge skills, augment existing ones, or angle for a side hustle or promotion. StackSkills offers easy-to-use progress tracking, course certifications, and even quarterly instructor Q&A webinars to reinforce your learning.

Who says you can't learn something new every day? Get the Mega Lifetime Bundle: StackSkills + VPN Unlimited + Infosec4TC + Stone River on sale for just $125 today.

