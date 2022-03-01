Why you can trust ZDNet
Get lifetime cloud storage space starting at $50 for 1TB with Degoo

It's not often you can purchase a lifetime of peace of mind for under $100, but that's exactly what you get with Degoo automatically backing up your data.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

There are far too many ways to permanently lose your files between accidents, computer malfunctions, viruses, and malware. And while backing up your files can be inconvenient, it's infinitely more preferable than living without them. Luckily, Degoo Premium covers both bases: backing up your files and automating the process for you.

Right now, you can grab a 10TB of lifetime Degoo Premium cloud storage for $99.99, perfect if you're a creative freelancer that requires vast storage capacity for your project files. And if you don't have that much data to back up, you can get a 1TB Degoo Premium plan for just $49.99.

One terabyte may not sound like much, but Degoo provides more storage capacity than Dropbox, Google One and OneDrive all put together. This plan offers peace of mind when storing music files, photos or even high-def videos you've taken with that new drone of yours. Even if your physical drives fail, you'll still be able to access them in case of an emergency. Better still, your files remain protected with military-grade 256-bit AES encryption.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

$99.99 at ZDNet Academy

Of course, it doesn't matter how beneficial the service is if it's time-consuming or complicated to use. Thankfully, Degoo's automatic file detection and backup replications don't require any extra effort on your part and all at respectable speeds. So managing files is a simple matter, as is sharing them by link or email.

TechRadar says Degoo is a "Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos." And G2 rates it 4 out of 5 stars.

Don't pass up this opportunity to automate your backups. Get the Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for just $99.99 or the Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan for only $49.99.

