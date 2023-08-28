'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get Microsoft Office for just $35 with this Labor Day deal
Stop switching between programs and tools when you're typing out essays, writing emails, creating slide decks, and producing spreadsheets. Now through August 31, during a special Stack Social Labor Day Sale, you can get a lifetime Microsoft Office Home & Business License for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $35 (reg. $219).
Your purchase will net you a one-time download key for a lifetime license to Microsoft Office's most useful programs. For both Windows and Mac users, the license includes:
- Microsoft Office Word
- Microsoft Office Excel
- Microsoft Office PowerPoint
- Microsoft Office Outlook
- Microsoft Office Teams (Basic Only)
- Microsoft Office OneNote
The Windows version of the license also includes Microsoft Office Publisher and Access. Paired up with the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system, this download can set you up for a productive and compatible workflow moving forward. The download will also work with Windows 10 but not earlier versions.
A caveat: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that I bought through it for my personal MacBook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.
It's important to remember that Mac users must update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur. Again, it's also important not to confuse this deal with Microsoft 365. This license for the MS Office program will be accessible and available on your computer's hard drive. In contrast, Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based platform that requires steady internet access anytime you use it.
Get a lifetime license for either Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $35 (reg. $219).