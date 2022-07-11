/>

Get over 50% off this sharp, lightweight versatile knife until July 14

Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
You don't have to be a master chef to appreciate the value of a good knife when you're trying to do something in the kitchen without cutting a finger off. Not everyone needs, or wants, several different knives taking up space just because they are each uniquely suited to a specific purpose. Most people would probably be perfectly happy with one sharp, lightweight versatile knife that can do anything you ask of it.

That's exactly what you get with a Kiru Knife™ Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife. The double bevel edge of this lightweight knife can perform many tasks that are typically accomplished using a chef's knife, you can use it for anything from a fish slicer to a vegetable knife. And you can get it for over half off at just $69.99 during our Deal Days sale, but only until July 14. You don't even need a coupon.

This extraordinary 8" Chef Knife has core blade material of imported ultra-premium VG-10 stainless steel plus 66 layers of legendary Damascus steel that provides exceptional strength and stain resistance, as well as unmatched performance and amazing edge-retention that lasts a lifetime. It has been nitrogen cooled to enhance hardness, corrosion resistance, and flexibility.

The Chef Knife has a precisely tapered blade that will minimize surface resistance so you get a cutting motion that is buttery smooth. The traditional Japanese Honbazuke method was used to sharpen and polish it by in three separate stages. So its edge is very like a scalpel and hand-finished with a mirror-polished feather blade pattern so strikingly beautiful that it stands out among all other knives.

Kiru Knife™ Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife

 $69.99 at ZDNet Academy

This Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife is not only precision forged to be ruthlessly sharp, but it has an ergonomic G-10 Garolite handle that provides superior comfort, agility, and hand control. With military-grade strength that will last forever, the handle is also highly impervious to moisture, heat, and cold. A bolster provides a comfortable, perfectly-engineered balance with a proper pinch grip.

There is all manner of bargains available on tools for work, play, and fitness. But one of the best for your home is an all-around solid kitchen knife made from legendary material that will last a lifetime and never let you down.

Get the Kiru Knife™ Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife before July 14 during our Deal Days sale for only $69.99, down 55% from the original $156 price.

