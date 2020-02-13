Get The Tonya Hall Innovation Show as a ZDNet podcast

ZDNet's The Tonya Hall Innovation Show is now available as a podcast on Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, and Apple Podcasts.

In her popular ZDNet show, The Tonya Hall Innovation show, Tonya interviews technology and innovation newsmakers across multiple fields including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, programming and digital health as well as a wide range of enterprise issues. And now there's a new way to hear Tonya's latest interviews...as a podcast. Each weekday, you can watch Tonya's interviews on ZDNet or our YouTube channel and now you can listen to them when you're on the go.

More Tonya Hall Innovation Show

Related Topics:

Cloud CXO Digital Transformation Tech Industry Smart Cities

More from Bill Detwiler

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3