Get Windows 11 Pro on three devices for only $30
You're likely familiar with the age-old tricks for getting your PC to run quicker, like deleting old programs or clearing space with an external hard drive. But there's another, simpler hack to see enhanced device performance: upgrading your operating system.
Windows 11 Pro is Microsoft's most powerful OS yet. Normally, it would cost you $199, but StackSocial is running a limited-time price drop where you can upgrade for just $30. This activation key can be used on up to three devices.
A caveat: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Windows 11 (as it does for Microsoft Office as well), it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But this deal has been running for several months, and has largely positive reviews. (For comparison, the Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working.)
Improved security protections and performance
If your PC is still running Windows 10, or you were able to update to Windows 11 Home, you're missing out on some Pro-exclusive features. Pro users get Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, Microsoft Remote Desktop, Windows Information Protection, assigned access, and, perhaps most notably, BitLocker device encryption. This encrypts everything on your hard drive, making it unreadable without the correct password.
Windows 11 Pro is also optimized to give your computer a performance boost. You might notice quicker startup times, less apps running in the background, and snappier multitasking abilities.
New appearance and tools for ultimate productivity
Along with these security and performance features, you'll also unlock a completely redesigned user interface. Windows 11 Pro features a centered bottom taskbar, new app icons, rounded corners, and even new multitasking tools like snap layouts and widgets.
Don't forget that this activation key can be used on up to three devices. This is an excellent value if you have personal and work computers, or if you're planning to upgrade your device soon.
Get Windows 11 Pro with this limited-time price drop, just $30 (reg. $199) for an activation key that can be used on up to three devices, no coupon needed.