GetSafe review: Simple set up, powerful wireless security

Home security systems have gone the smart route of thermostats, lighting, and locks, enabling them to be controlled and monitored from your smartphone when you're not home. The latest generation of wireless DIY home security systems, GetSafe among them, are easy to install and can be paired with your existing tech, ranging from doorbell cams to carbon monoxide detectors.

The Claim

GetSafe is simple to set up and has powerful wireless security.

Is it true?

Yes. GetSafe's system can be installed quickly: The components come paired from the factory, so they're ready to go once you power them up. And the wireless security system arrives with a pre-installed AT&T Cellular 3G SIM card and a lithium backup battery to guarantee the system is still alert even if there's a power outage, your Wi-Fi blips out, or someone cuts the telephone lines.

Product Overview

Best For

Tech-savvy homeowners who are already familiar with smart home devices. The wireless system is also perfect for renters who can't drill holes in their walls to wire a security system and who want to take the system with them when they move.

Not For

This system isn't ideal for people in rural areas where internet or cellular data are spotty since the system relies on broadband and a 3G SIM card.

Features

Cost The starter kit costs $249 Installation DIY Equipment included Entry sensor, flood detector, glass-break sensor, siren, smart hub, smoke alarm, key fob, motion sensor, signage Monthly monitoring fee $24.95/ month Monitoring required Yes Power outage backup SIM card, lithium backup battery Voice assistant compatibility Amazon Alexa Smartphone alerts Text, email, live feed, remote arm/disarm Warranty 1 year

One flat monitoring fee

The sleek and expandable system costs $250 for the starter kit (which is free if you opt for the one- or three-year contract), and their monitoring service costs about $25 per month for all contract and no-contract options.

Sensor and alarms

The starter system comes with enough equipment to not only safeguard your home from intruders but also alert you if there's potential danger from carbon monoxide poisoning, flooding, or fire.

All sensors are wireless and able to be relocated easily and include glass-break sensors that alert you if the system hears a window shattering, a siren that triggers when an event occurs, and pet-smart motion detectors that can tell the difference between a human and a dog or cat.

If an alarm is triggered and you can't respond, the monitoring service will alert the police, fire department or emergency medical services, as needed. GetSafe security reviews by Consumer Advocate average an overall rating of 4 out of 5 for the UL-Certified 24/7 monitoring service.

Smart home integration

It's easy to arm and disarm the system through Alexa voice commands, the GetSafe smartphone app, and through IFTTT applets; you can schedule your lighting, control home appliances/ thermostats, and lock/unlock your door. And, of course, you can monitor and control the system yourself from your computer or smartphone app at any time.

The surveillance camera sends a live feed to your smartphone and monitoring service. Outdoor cameras can be added to the system to monitor your home's exterior.

If you sign up for the three-year monitoring contract, you'll receive $250-worth of accessories to customize and expand your system. Google Nest thermostats can be included in your device list, and you can add IFTTT applets to trigger compatible devices like Alexa, door locks, lighting, and more.

Possible Drawbacks

No quick fix for bugs

Some GetSafe home security reviews say that the app may take a while to load, making coming and going inconvenient sometimes, especially when you can't disarm the alarm before so you can leave. It is important to note that a high-speed internet connection and a modem are crucial for running smoothly. If you need to call customer support, be wary that they can be difficult to reach if you work a normal 9-5 shift.

Best fit for smaller dwellings

As with most smart homes, the more space you have to cover, the more you may need to rely on a bridge or a network extender to keep all of your devices connected. The more square footage your devices have to cross, the higher the chance for dropped signals and commands. Some users cited that their GetSafe system worked well in their apartment but couldn't make the leap to a larger home.

The Competition



GetSafe abode Google Nest Secure Ring Base cost $249 $189 $299 $169 Cellular backup included $10/month $5/month $10/month Home automation ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ DIY installation ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Professional monitoring $24.95/month $20/month $19.99/month with contract

$29.99/month without contract $10/month Video surveillance cost $59+ $149+ $199+ $99+ Remote arm/disarm ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Abode vs. GetSafe

Abode is a good home security alternative to GetSafe. It comes with an Indoor Motion Sensor with a built-in camera that snaps three images when the motion sensor is triggered. We recommend abode over Google Nest Secure because while the nest system costs less if you want to add environmental protection like smoke and fire sensors, you'll have to buy additional accessories that can end up costing more than GetSafe's base product price for the same features.

Google Nest Secure vs. GetSafe

Google Nest Secure comes from one of the most popular home automation companies, and as such, they're the priciest of the wireless home security systems in our review. But if you don't mind paying a little more for extra features, then nest Secure is a good choice, especially if your smart home ecosystem is based on Google Assistant.

Ring Vs. GetSafe

With its simple setup instructions, Ring is probably the easiest of the DIY systems to work with. The company also has a wide variety of indoor/outdoor cameras available, including the video doorbell with which it is practically synonymous. Despite Ring, Ring's third-party integrations are limited, making this system better as a stand-alone security system.

GetSafe home security FAQ

Can the GetSafe home security system move with me? If you rent or move often, you'll be happy with this system. It's small and wireless, making it easy to install without having to use wires or drill holes. The monitoring service can transfer with you as long as you stay in the U.S.

What happens if there's a power outage? The control panel comes with a battery backup if there's a power outage. If your internet is down, the system has a 3G SIM card installed that can continue to send alerts through cellular data until your broadband service comes back online.

Does GetSafe have a free trial? Yes, there is a 30-day trial period, and you can get a free quote on which system GetSafe's experts think best fit your home once you fill out their questionnaire.

The bottom line

There's no reason to skip out on having your home secured. The GetSafe home security system is small and easy to install. It comes with all the hardware you need to monitor for intruders, remotely access your dwelling, and get timely alerts in case of fire, flood, or other emergencies.