Google adds rugged devices to Android Enterprise Recommended program

Google is adding rugged devices to its Android Enterprise Recommended program. The move is likely to put Android in more warehouses, manufacturing centers and field service locations.

As a refresher, Google started the Android Enterprise Recommended program to put a set of best practices around deployments revolving around security and software updates. Google first covered smartphones and then expanded to tablets and now rugged devices.

The program for rugged devices will include the following requirements:

Android 7.0 and above.

Android security updates within 90 days of release from Google for a minimum of five years.

Certified for ingress protection and drop testing.

Support for bulk deployments and at least one major OS release.

Devices added to the rugged Android Enterprise Recommended program include:

Zebra TC20, TC 25, TC51, TC56, TC70X and TC75X.

Honeywell CT40, CT60 and CN80.

Sonim XP8.

Point Mobile PM45.

Datalogic Memor 10.

Google said that is planning to get rugged device makers such as Panasonic validated in the weeks and months ahead.