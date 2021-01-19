Google Cloud names former Amway exec head of its CPG unit

Google Cloud has named former Amway executive Giusy Buonfantino as president of its consumer packaged goods business.

The cloud provider has been stepping up its focus on industries with a focus on verticals such as media, retail and financial services. With an annual revenue run rate of $13.6 billion, Google Cloud Platform has been winning larger deals, has a strong leader with Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian, and is seen as a solid counterweight to AWS and Microsoft Azure. Kurian appears to be building out an Oracle-ish model where it targets industries and use cases where it can win.

Buonfantino, the former chief digital and marketing officer at Amway, will report to Lori Mitchell-Keller, who joined Google Cloud in May. Buonfantino will lead the consumer packaged goods (CPG) strategy and has also had stints at Kimberly-Clark and Johnson & Johnson.

According to Google, Buonfantino will develop a CPG cloud roadmap and strategy and incorporate Google Cloud's artificial intelligence services across consumer, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.

Google Cloud counts Unilever, Keurig Dr Pepper, AB InBev, Colgate Palmolive and Procter & Gamble as CPG customers.

