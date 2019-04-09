Google Cloud Next: Everything you need to know about the new strategy

CEO Thomas Kurian has made his mark on Google Cloud Platform with a strategy that's enterprise friendly and focused on industries. Here's what you need to know.

By | | Topic: Cloud

gcp-by-industry.png

Google Cloud Platform CEO Thomas Kurian made his debut as leader of the company and outlined a strategy that will look familiar to enterprise technology buyers.

In fact, some of Kurian's strategy looked cribbed from his alma mater--Oracle. Yes, Google Cloud Platform checked all the boxes at Google Cloud Next. Check out the separated at birth slides between Oracle and Google Cloud.

Oracle's decades-old industry nameplate slide:

oracle-by-industry.png

And now Google:

pichai2-with-oracleish-branding.png

Here's the rundown and what you need to know:

gcp-digital-transformation-platfomr.png

None of this GCP playbook is unique if you're used to buying hardware and software from the likes of Dell, HPE, Cisco, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce and a host of other vendors. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that GCP is firmly speaking enterprise technology and that reality may finally make it a larger threat to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Buying  resources:

  • AWS: Complete business guide to the world's largest provider of cloud services
  • How to save money and reduce costs with a yearly auto-renew services checkup
  • Public cloud spending to surge as companies start moving from cloud-first to cloud-only, says Gartner

    • Related Topics:

    Data Centers Digital Transformation CXO Innovation Storage Cloud TV

    More from Larry Dignan

    Related Stories

      • 1 of 3