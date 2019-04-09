Google Cloud Next: Everything you need to know about the new strategy

gcp-by-industry.png
Google Cloud Platform CEO Thomas Kurian made his debut as leader of the company and outlined a strategy that will look familiar to enterprise technology buyers.
In fact, some of Kurian's strategy looked cribbed from his alma mater--Oracle. Yes, Google Cloud Platform checked all the boxes at Google Cloud Next. Check out the separated at birth slides between Oracle and Google Cloud.
Oracle's decades-old industry nameplate slide:
oracle-by-industry.png
And now Google:
pichai2-with-oracleish-branding.png
Here's the rundown and what you need to know:
- Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is using its Kubernetes expertise to be a hybrid cloud player via an effort called Anthos. By using containers, GCP wants to be a bridge with hybrid cloud infrastructures as well as app development and serverless functions. See: Google's app management platform aims to connect clouds -- even AWS, Microsoft Azure | What serverless computing really means, and everything else you need to know
- The company rounded out its partner base to hit all the enterprise bases with familiar vendors including VMware, Dell Technologies, HPE and Cisco to name a few. Google Cloud announces new partnerships, expanded global footprint
- Launched managed services for the wares of open source partners such as Confluent, DataStax, Elastic, InfluxData, MongoDB, Neo4j and Redis Labs.
- Kurian outlined an industry focused sales approach where it will use GCP's core expertise and tailor it to verticals such as financial services, media and transportation. Thomas Kurian brings a stepped up customer focus to Google Cloud | Google Cloud Platform launches Cloud Run, aims to bring enterprise workloads to serverless, Kubernetes
- GCP wants to be seen as a digital transformation enabler.
gcp-digital-transformation-platfomr.png
None of this GCP playbook is unique if you're used to buying hardware and software from the likes of Dell, HPE, Cisco, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce and a host of other vendors. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that GCP is firmly speaking enterprise technology and that reality may finally make it a larger threat to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
