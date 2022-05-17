Google Cloud taps a new leader to ramp up its industry focus

Google Cloud is ramping up its focus on core industries, the cloud giant told ZDNet, tapping 10-year Google veteran Umesh Vemuri to lead a new group within the company: Global Strategic Customers & Industries. As head of the new division, Vemuri will report directly to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, bringing more visibility to the public cloud provider's industry-driven strategy.

Since Kurian made his debut as cloud chief in 2019, Google Cloud has taken an industry-focused sales approach, tailoring the company's cloud and AI expertise to key verticals.

In his role as GM of Google Cloud's Global Strategic initiatives, Vemuri has helped the company land some of its most important deals, including partnerships with Ford, Sabre, Globo, Mayo Clinic and Deutsche Bank.

As head of Global Strategic Customers & Industries, he'll continue to build partnerships with enterprise customers that allow them to leverage services across Google -- spanning Google Cloud as well as businesses like Google Ads, Maps or Assistant.

Vemuri will also focus on growing Google's production-ready, industry-specific offerings. In the past couple of years, Google has identified 10 priority industries: healthcare and life sciences; retail; consumer packaged goods; financial services; telco; media & entertainment; gaming; manufacturing and industrial; supply chain and logistics; and public sector.

Also: Google Cloud: 'We are a toolset to make companies better'

As Vemuri takes the helm of this new group, Lori Mitchell-Keller will step down from her role as Google Cloud's Global leader of Industry Solutions to pursue new opportunities. Mitchell-Keller joined Google Cloud in 2020, as the company began filling out its executive ranks with veterans of the enterprise software business.

Google Cloud has grown significantly since stepping up its enterprise and industry-specific focus. In its most recent financial results, Google said Cloud revenues came to $5.8 billion in Q1 2022, up 44% from the year prior. Google Cloud now boasts 7.5 million customers in over 200 countries and territories, and its sales organization grew by 3x from 2019 to 2021.