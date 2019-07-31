Google expands networking, migration portfolio to drive hybrid cloud adoption

Google on Tuesday announced a series of tools for organizations adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategy, including a new service in beta for migrating VMs from Microsoft Azure. Google is also expanding its networking portfolio for companies that are modernizing their applications.

First, Migrate for Compute Engine is expanding to enable companies to migrate virtual machines directly out of Microsoft Azure into Google Compute Engine (GCE). The new service, available in beta, complements Migrate for Compute Engine's existing support for migrating VMs out of Amazon EC2.

Google on Tuesday also announced it is bringing Migrate for Anthos into beta. This tool enables customers to move VMs from on-prem or Google Compute Engine directly into containers running in Google Kubernetes Engine. Google is also expanding the list of supported sources so customers can migrate VMs directly from Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure into containers in GKE.

Meanwhile, Google is expanding its tools for facilitating service mesh deployment and management. This can help enterprises maintain consistent service and traffic management as they start to adopt microservices.

Traffic Director, which is now generally available in the Google Anthos platform, is a fully-managed, scalable, resilient service mesh control plane. It provides configuration, policy and intelligence to Envoy or similar proxies that deliver platform-agnostic networking capabilities. Traffic Director offers intelligent load balancing and advanced traffic control such as traffic splitting, fault injection and mirroring to your services.

Google also announced the beta availability of Layer 7 Internal Load Balancer (L7 ILB), which brings powerful load balancing features to legacy environments.

