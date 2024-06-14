Google extends warranty for Pixel 8 display issues - how to check if your handset is covered

Max Buondonno/ZDNET

Has your Google Pixel phone encountered the weird screen issue that began plaguing devices last fall? Whether it has or not, you might now have a big leap in warranty coverage -- should the problem ever arise.

In a post on the official Google support forum, the company announced an extended warranty repair program for phones experiencing vertical line and flickering issues.

Instead of the traditional one-year warranty, Google is offering coverage for three years following the purchase date of affected phones. Google didn't say whether it would replace an affected handset or repair the screen. Many users who reported the issue last fall, though, said Google replaced their phone with a new device. Some recent users reported receiving refurbished replacements.

The problem often begins the same way -- with a green tint over certain areas that slowly morphs into a vertical line that always appears. Except for this issue, the Pixel 8 has been a very well-received phone, with ZDNET's Max Buondonno calling it "a flagship-level experience" and "one of the best smartphone deals available."

It's worth noting that not every Pixel 8 device qualifies, and Google isn't offering details on how to find out if the warranty covers your device. Instead, you'll have to check with Google or an authorized repair partner to check your device's serial number. This does apply to only the base Pixel 8, though, and not the Pixel 8 Pro. Some Pro users have reported the issue, but it's far more prevalent on the base model.

This kind of problem isn't uncommon. Earlier this year, Samsung S24 users reported a similar issue. The Pixel 8 Pro had its own, unrelated screen stuttering issue.

If your phone is not eligible for this extended warranty but still has this problem, Google says it may be covered under Google's Limited Warranty.