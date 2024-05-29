Google's new kids' smartwatch turns exercise into a game

Google

There's a new Fitbit Ace in town, and it's nothing like Google's other Fitbits for kids. Google just launched the Fitbit Ace LTE, a smartwatch for kids that gamifies physical activity for children over seven. The more a kid moves, the more game time they unlock on the watch. Fortunately, they always have access to calling, messaging, and location sharing.

The Fitbit Ace LTE has a Noodle on the smartwatch's home screen that helps kids visualize their daily activity ring. The Ace LTE also allows kids to manage their Eejie, a character that gets happier and healthier the more the wearer reaches their movement goals.

Also: 6 reasons to buy an Apple Watch, from a wearables expert

Google says it will keep new games coming to the Fitbit Arcade every few months to give kids variety. The interactive 3D games will be built specifically for the Fitbit Ace LTE, using the device's haptics, sounds, and accelerometer.

With the Fitbit Ace app, parents can manage their kids' accounts from an Android or iOS device. The app shows their kids' real-time location and lets them call, send, and receive voice and text messages, add contacts, and manage School Time settings so that the smartwatch remains locked during school hours.

Google will also give the Fitbit Ace LTE the Tap-to-Pay feature so that kids can easily use their pocket or chore money.

The watch will be sold in the Google Store and on Amazon starting on June 5, but you can preorder the Fitbit Ace LTE today for $230. Six collectible bands are also available for $35 each. When they're attached for the first time, the bands unlock a theme for the watch, letting kids access new characters with each theme.

Also: The best Apple Watch bands of 2024: Expert tested and reviewed

The Fitbit Ace LTE doesn't require a SIM card; instead, parents can set up the smartwatch using the Fitbit Ace app with a Fitbit Ace Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Additionally, Google is offering a 50% discount to anyone buying the annual plan between now and August 31. Annual subscribers will get a collectible Ace Band.