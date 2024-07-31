Google Maps and Waze have 5 new features. Here's how they can help you

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

Whether you're using them for a road trip or your daily commute to work, Google Maps and Waze make avoiding traffic a lot easier -- and both apps got even better on Wednesday thanks to five new features, including one that gives you a heads-up about traffic that could affect you even if you're not in that location.

Here's what's new:

Easier reporting: Community reporting is one of Google Maps' and Waze's most useful features. By tapping a button, you can let other drivers know about a collision, roadwork, police, and more.

Now, not only will Google Maps show you reports from other Waze and Maps users, but accessing those reports will be easier thanks to larger buttons. You'll also be able to see which app the report came from. The feature is rolling out now.

Highlighted buildings: Navigating to a new building, especially if you're not familiar with parking in the area, can be tricky. Now, when you arrive at your destination, Maps should light up your destination building and its entrance on the route. Maps should also highlight nearby parking lots and their entrances. Google plans to make this update available sometime in the next few weeks.

New camera reports: Red light and speed enforcement cameras are becoming more commonplace across the US, and Waze is adding new camera types to keep up. To help drivers follow local laws, Google says Waze will now alert drivers about cameras that enforce HOV lanes, seatbelts, speed, and red light laws.

In some communities, drivers could even get a warning about cameras that track cell phone usage while driving. These reports are supposed to come from both the Waze community and publicly accessible databases, and are rolling out now.

Real-time alerts about your favorite places: Waze has always reported real-time traffic conditions, but going forward should also give you advanced notice if your usual route has a problem -- even if you're not there. If you often drive in an area or have places saved there, you'll get a notification if traffic nearby is changing. If roads are closed for a parade or a big concert is causing traffic, Waze will tell you what's happening and suggest an alternate route if needed. This feature is available now.

Navigation while locked: To help you navigate as safely and distraction-free as possible, Waze can now give guidance, including turn-by-turn directions, traffic updates, and hazard alerts, from your phone's lock screen. This feature is set to arrive on Android this month and on iOS this fall.