Google Photos adds in-built conversation feature

Google announced on Wednesday that Google Photo has been updated and will now have an in-built conversation feature as part of its services.

Users will be able to send messages containing a photo, to any contact that also has Google Photos installed. Previously, users could only share photos within the Google Photos app by creating a shared album.

In these conversations, users will be able to chat, like, or comment on photos that have been shared in the conversation, as well as save those photos or videos to their gallery.

Users can create a new chat by selecting the "Share" tab under a photo from the main library, while existing chats can be accessed from the same tab.

"This feature isn't designed to replace the chat apps you already use, but we do hope it improves sharing memories with your friends and family in Google Photos," Google said.

Users will still be able to share photos from Google Photos across other platforms such as Android, iOS, and the web.

The in-built private conversation feature is expected to be rolled out next week.

With the new feature, Google is having another crack at messaging. Previous bids, the consumer version of Google+ and the standard Hangouts system, known as "Classic Hangouts", were killed off.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, also announced on Wednesday that Larry Page and Sergey Brin will be leaving their roles as CEO and president effectively immediately and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been appointed to assume the CEO role of Google and Alphabet.

