Google Pixel 3 Australian pricing

Google and Australia's telecommunications carriers have unveiled their Google Pixel 3 pricing alongside pre-orders ahead of launch on October 18.

Buying the Pixel 3 outright from Google Store in Australia costs AU$1,199 for the 64GB model and AU$1,349 for the 128GB model, while the Pixel 3 XL costs AU$1,349 and AU$1,499 for the 64GB and 128GB model, respectively.

By contrast, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL start at $799 and $899, respectively, from Verizon and Google Store in the United States.

The Pixel 3 handset features a 5.5-inch screen while the XL model comes with a 6.3-inch display. Both devices are kitted out with a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera; two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras; 4GB of memory; Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor; stereo speakers that are 40 percent louder than previous iterations; and wireless charging.

The smartphone comes in three colours: Black, white, and "not pink".

MINIMUM SPEND

Including handset repayments, the minimum spend per month for the new handsets on each telco are:

MAXIMUM DATA INCLUSIONS

If you make your choices based on the highest possible data inclusions:

TELSTRA

Under its new simplified plans, unveiled in July as part of the Telstra2022 strategy, the Pixel 3 handsets are available on 24-month plans that include a Google Home Mini at the following price points from Telstra:

Google Pixel 3 64GB: AU$94 for 3GB data; AU$104 for 10GB data; AU$109 for 30GB data; AU$124 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Google Pixel 3 128GB: AU$104 for 3GB data; AU$114 for 10GB data; AU$121 for 30GB data; AU$129 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB: AU$104 for 3GB data; AU$114 for 10GB data; AU$121 for 30GB data; AU$129 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB: AU$109 for 3GB data; AU$119 for 10GB data; AU$129 for 30GB data; AU$139 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

On Telstra's mobile-leasing plans, the phones cost:

Google Pixel 3 64GB: AU$84 for 3GB data; AU$94 for 10GB data; AU$99 for 30GB data; AU$119 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Google Pixel 3 128GB: AU$94 for 3GB data; AU$104 for 10GB data; AU$111 for 30GB data; AU$119 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB: AU$94 for 3GB data; AU$104 for 10GB data; AU$111 for 30GB data; AU$119 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB: AU$99 for 3GB data; AU$109 for 10GB data; AU$119 for 30GB data; AU$129 for 120GB data; and AU$199 for unlimited data

The top-end plans also include Peace of Mind data and one 12-month Foxtel Now starter pack, along with international roaming data and calls to various destinations.

OPTUS

The Pixel 3 handsets are available at the following price points from Optus on 24-month contracts:

Google Pixel 3 64GB: AU$64 for 4GB data; AU$80 for 20GB data; AU$90 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

Google Pixel 3 128GB: AU$78 for 4GB data; AU$90 for 20GB data; AU$100 for 50GB data; AU$115 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB: AU$78 for 4GB data; AU$90 for 20GB data; AU$100 for 50GB data; AU$115 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB: AU$88 for 4GB data; AU$100 for 20GB data; AU$110 for 50GB data; AU$125 for 200GB data; and AU$130 for 200GB data

On Optus' mobile-leasing plans, the phones cost:

Google Pixel 3 64GB: AU$58 for 4GB data; AU$65 for 20GB data; AU$85 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

Google Pixel 3 128GB: AU$68 for 4GB data; AU$80 for 20GB data; AU$90 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB: AU$68 for 4GB data; AU$80 for 20GB data; AU$90 for 50GB data; AU$105 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB: AU$78 for 4GB data; AU$90 for 20GB data; AU$100 for 50GB data; AU$115 for 200GB data; and AU$125 for 200GB data

All Optus plans include unlimited calls and texts; the top four plans include unlimited international calls and texts to 35 countries; and the top three include international roaming ranging between 2GB and 6GB.

Optus also pointed to its content holdings of the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League, along with National Geographic; data-free streaming of Spotify, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio; and AU$5 per month data streaming across Netflix, Stan, and ABC iView.

VODAFONE

Vodafone Australia has yet to announce its Pixel 3 pricing.

