Google Pixel 3a: Specs, price, and everything we expect

A new Google Pixel is coming: This is what we know All signs point to Google readying a mid-tier Pixel phone, with a release sooner rather than later.

With smartphones getting more expensive with each release, companies have begun to release slightly less expensive phones as an alternative option for those who don't want to spend $1,000 on a phone. For example, Samsung offers the Galaxy S10e, and Apple has the iPhone XR -- both of which are priced well below their more expensive, more capable counterparts.

Google isn't standing by, as it appears the company is readying two new Pixel phones. Leaks of the unannounced phones have picked up recently, and we're confident a launch is getting closer. Until then, we've rounded up the current rumors detailing the name, specs, design, price, and speculate about a potential launch date.

Name

Rumors started with Pixel 3 Lite

The phones will be called Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL

When rumors first started to pop up about cheaper Pixel 3 models, the unannounced phones were often referred to as Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. Lite, of course, to indicate that the phones are a less-equipped version of the Pixel 3 proper.

However, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL name recently began to show up in reports, and eventually, in Google's own online store. Boxes for the upcoming phones have also leaked, confirming the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL names.

It's unclear what the "a" stands for -- affordable?

Specs

Mid-range phones with mid-range specs

5.6-inch, 6-inch displays are likely

Both devices will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 processor

Mid-range phones are all about cutting some corners in order to get the price down. Phone makers use Qualcomm's lower-tier processors, lower-resolution displays, and less-expensive camera components, while also dropping the amount of storage and memory in a phone.

The Pixel 3a is expected to have a 5.6-inch display, and the 3a XL will have a 6-inch display. Both devices will have 4GB of memory, a Snapdragon 670 processor, a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage, according to 9to5Google.

× pixel-3a-3axl-renders.jpg

Design

Similar look to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

We don't officially know what the Pixel 3a line will look like, but we do have a good idea that the new phones will at least share the same overall design as the current Pixel 3 line.

Renders from Twitter user @OnLeak and 91Mobiles, which have been accurate with previous render leaks, show devices that have the same two-tone look of the Pixel line.

More recently, Evan Blass, or @EvLeaks on Twitter, posted what appears to be an official render of the Pixel 3a. Blass has repeatedly leaked accurate info and images of devices prior to launch. As you can see below, the Pixel 3a looks very much like the standard Pixel 3 -- which is to say, pretty darn good.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

Price

Pricing is rumored to start at $500 for the smaller of the two phones

Pricing for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL starts at $799 and $899, respectively. They are priced lower than the competition, but not by much. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL should address that.

Current reports put the pricing of the Pixel 3a around $500, and if Google continues its approach of charging $100 premium for the larger model, we should expect the Pixel 3a XL to be around $600.

Release date

Possible Google I/O announcement

Google Store hints at May 7 launch

Best Buy has devices in store already

With the recent accidental leak by the Google Store, it's fair to assume the Pixel 3a launch is getting closer. Google's annual developer conference starts on May 7, and the company just posted a teaser page for a Pixel product announcement on the very same day. Slashleaks has posted a photo of the Pixel 3a's box, yet another indicator that the release of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL is getting closer.

For a little more confidence in a May 7 reveal, look no further than Flipkart's teaser image for a Pixel announcement on May 8. The image is similar to what Google is using on its own store, only Flipkart's image clearly has the outline of a phone behind the countdown.

An alert reader of Android Police spotted the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL on a shelf in his local Best Buy and snapped a few pics of the boxes, which you can see here. A May 7 announcement with an immediate launch looks all but confirmed at this point.