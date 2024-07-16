Google Pixel 9 leaks reveals three flagship phones, plus Pixel 9 Pro photos

June Wan/ZDNET

Fresh off the Pixel 8a earlier this year, many people are already looking forward to the Pixel 9 series this fall. After leaks earlier this year revealed a size option that hasn't existed for five years, a new leak this week shows actual photos of the 9 Fold Pro and hints at faster charging for the 9 Pro XL.

This leak comes courtesy of 91mobiles and Android Authority, where the images are available.

First up, four new 5k renders of the Pixel 9 series have leaked, plus a 360-degree video. Looking at the images, several things jump out.

The Pixel 9 keeps the rounded rear camera bump, and -- like the 8 -- has a dual-lens setup. Similar to the Pixel 8 series, you'll have to upgrade to a Pro model to get the additional camera. Also, the phone has rounded edges with a flat display and a hole punch selfie camera in the middle.

Here's where things get interesting. Images leaked several months ago that showed three cameras on the rear of a device, and many people thought that meant the triple camera option was heading to smaller Pixels. But three different sizes are shown, including an XL model, something Google hasn't done since the Pixel 4 XL in 2019, after which it switched to the Pro branding.

Pixel 9 – 6.03 inches

Pixel 9 Pro – 6.1 inches



Pixel 9 Pro XL – 6.5 inches



Ironically, if those numbers are true, the XL may deliver a slight decrease in size from the current generation, as the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch screen. However, both versions of the Pro have the triple camera arrangement, so if you want that in a smaller package, this may finally be your chance.

This week's leak, first reported by Android Authority, shows the inside of the 9 Fold Pro. While we don't learn anything revolutionary, we do see that Google is moving the inside selfie camera to the corner of the screen and adding a new square camera arrangement for the rest, deviating from the Pixel camera bar that's become an icon of the brand.

New charging speeds were also reported in this week's leak. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the most notable at 32.67W, meaning it will likely support 35W charging, a boost from the Pixel 8 Pro's 30W.

If Google rolls out a Pixel 9a, that would mean four varieties of the same phone. It's also possible that the base 9 model will essentially be the 9a, with the 9 Pro replacing the 8 and the 9 Pro XL replacing the 8 Pro.

Beyond this info, the only thing we know about Pixel's next phone lineup is that it contains an adaptive touch mode, which changes screen sensitivity depending on the environment.