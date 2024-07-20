Google Pixel Watch 3: Key specs, features, price, and everything else we know so far

Size - The first improvement on the list is the available sizes. While the original Pixel and the Pixel 2 watches came in just a 41mm size, the Pixel Watch 3 could offer two models to choose from -- the regular 41mm option and a larger 45mm flavor. Both versions will come in cellular and Wi-Fi variants. Android Authority said it couldn't confirm what the larger watch will be named, but some reports say that Google will dub it the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

Battery - The larger size should bring a bigger battery. The 41mm version could see only a minor upgrade in capacity, from 306mAh to 310mAh, while the 45mm edition could be equipped with a 420mAh battery that promises to last longer without the need for a recharge. Otherwise, both watches will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform with a custom co-processor.

Bezels - The Pixel Watch 2 was designed with a relatively huge 5.5mm bezel size, prompting some owners to gripe about having such a large frame around the screen. Both versions of the Pixel Watch 3 will slim down with 4.5mm bezels, giving you a bit more screen real estate.

Display - The display on the third version also promises to be brighter, with both models sporting a 2,000-nit display, according to the device's software. In contrast, the Pixel Watch 2 delivers only 1,000 nits. The brighter screen should be easier on the eyes, especially in direct sunlight and similar conditions.

Colors - No smartwatch would be complete without a choice of colors. Based on Android Authority's info, both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 will be offered in a black case with an obsidian band and a silver case with a porcelain band. The 41mm variant also could come in a silver case with a rose quartz band and a gold case with a hazel band, while the 45mm model could be available in a hazel case with a hazel band.

Price - Though the so-called Pixel Watch 3 XL sounds cool with its larger size and better battery, one item that may not be so cool is the price tag. Based on a report from the French language Dealabs Magazine, the 45mm edition of the watch will start at 449 euros ($490) for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi flavor and jump to 549 euros ($600) for the 4G LTE/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version.

The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will start at 399 euros ($436) for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version and rise to 499 euros ($545) for the 4G LTE/Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model. If true, these prices will represent a hefty increase over the Pixel Watch 2, which Google and other vendors currently sell for $289.

UWB - Last, but by no means least, is UWB, or ultra-wideband. A low-energy, short-range radio technology used for certain types of connectivity and communications, UWB was initially slated for the Pixel Watch 2 but failed to make the cut. Now UWB seems all but assured for the Pixel Watch 3, per Android Authority's Google source and recent FCC listings.