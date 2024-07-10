'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Google Pixel Watch 3 seen fixing Pixel 2's key flaws - here's everything you need to know
Google is busy prepping its Pixel 3 smartwatch for a likely release this summer, and the new version seems on tap to correct some of the drawbacks of its predecessor. Based on information from a source inside Google, Android Authority reports that the third version of the Pixel Watch will come in two sizes, each sporting smaller bezels and UWB support, with the larger model outfitted with a higher capacity battery.
What is the Google Pixel Watch?
Released in the US in October 2022, the first iteration of the Pixel Watch offered a rounded AMOLED display, a simple interface, and integration with the Fitbit. But this initial version received some dings for its poor battery life and uncertain durability. Launched a year later in October 2023, the Pixel Watch 2 fixed some of the limitations of its predecessor but still came in only one size.
When will the Pixel Watch 3 launch?
Based on the latest reports and the timing of the 2024 Made in Google event, the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch in August 2024 with a host of new and improved features.
What improvements will the Pixel Watch 3 offer?
Size - The first improvement on the list is the available sizes. While the original Pixel and the Pixel 2 watches came in just a 41mm size, the Pixel Watch 3 will offer two models to choose from -- the regular 41mm option and a larger 45mm flavor. Both versions will come in cellular and Wi-Fi variants. Android Authority said it couldn't confirm what the larger watch will be named, but some reports say that Google will dub it the Pixel Watch 3 XL.
Battery - With the larger size will come a better battery. The 41mm version will see only a minor upgrade in capacity from a 306mAh battery to a 310mAh model. But the 45mm edition will be equipped with a 420mAh battery that promises to last longer without the need for a recharge. Otherwise, both watches will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform with a custom co-processor.
Bezels - The Pixel 2 was designed with a relatively huge 5.5mm bezel size, prompting some owners to gripe about having such a large frame around the screen. Both versions of the Pixel Watch 3 will slim down with 4.5mm bezels, giving you a bit more screen real estate.
Display - The display on the third version also promises to be brighter, with both models sporting a 2,000-nit display, according to the device's software. In contrast, the Pixel 2 delivered only 1,000 nits. The brighter screen will be easier on the eyes, especially in direct sunlight and similar conditions.
Colors - No smartwatch would be complete without a choice of colors. Based on Android Authority's info, both sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 will be offered in a black case with an obsidian band and a silver case with a porcelain band. The 41mm variant also will come in a silver case with a rose quartz band and a gold case with a hazel band, while the 45mm model could be bought in a hazel case with a hazel band.
UWB - Last but by no means least, is UWB, or ultra wideband. A low-energy, short-range radio technology used for certain types of connectivity and communications, UWB was initially slated for the Pixel 2 watch but failed to make the cut. Now UWB seems assured for the Pixel Watch 3, not only confirmed by Android Authority's Google source but based on recent FCC listings that seem to point to the new watch.
How would UWB benefit owners of the Pixel Watch 3?
One way is by helping you find a missing device. With UWB enabled on the watch, you'd be able to track it down using a tool such as Google's Find My Device app and network. On the flip side, you may also be able to use the watch to hunt for other devices such as smart tags.
Another UWB benefit suggested by Android Authority is unlocking your car. Several automakers already let you unlock your vehicle using your Android phone as a digital car key. Adding this tech to your smartwatch would mean you don't need to haul out your phone each time you want to get into your car. Plus, only certain Android phones support this feature, so a UWB-equipped watch would be handy.
When will I be able to buy a Galaxy Watch 3?
Google is hosting its annual Made by Google event on August 13 this year, a couple of months earlier than usual. Based on reports and rumors so far, the company is expected to use the event to unveil the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3 series, new Pixel Buds, a new Pixel Fold, and a new Pixel tablet. The Watch 3 and other devices announced at the event should be available for sale before the end of August.