Google plans mass crackdown on Android apps that don't meet these new standards

Google

The Google Play Store has long been saddled with garbage apps that frustrate and annoy Android users. Now, Google is vowing to get tougher with apps that don't make the grade.

In an update to its Spam and Minimum Functionality policy, Google said that it plans to apply new standards for apps to make sure they provide quality features and user experiences. Those standards are due to kick in starting on August 31, after which time the Google Play Store may find itself a few thousand apps lighter.

Also: Google Play Store's new higher limit means you can now pay up to $1,000 for an app

"Apps should provide a stable, responsive, and engaging user experience," Google said on the updated page. "Apps that crash, do not have the basic degree of adequate utility as mobile apps, lack engaging content, or exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with a functional and engaging user experience are not allowed on Google Play."

Google has made several efforts over the years to clamp down on deceptive and dangerous apps that have plagued its app store. Its Play Protect feature scans your Android device for malicious or suspicious apps. The Google Play Store also now displays badges for apps that prioritize user security and privacy. Nevertheless, junk apps remain a problem.

In its new guidelines, Google zeroed in on two specific categories that it plans to target:

Limited functionality and content -- Apps that do nothing or offer no functionality are on the chopping block. This can include static apps without app-specific features like text only or PDF file apps, and apps with very little content that don't engage you, like single wallpaper apps.

Broken functionality -- In this case, Google will ban apps that crash, force close, freeze, or otherwise function abnormally. Some examples include apps that don't install, apps that install but don't load, and apps that load but aren't responsive.

Android developers will have until August 17 to make sure their apps meet these new standards. Hopefully, you'll see a cleaner Google Play Store as soon as next month.