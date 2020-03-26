Google services hiccup

Coronavirus here, fear there, and now Google is having fits. We've had better days.

While Google has yet to say anything about the problem either on Twitter or the G Suite Status Dashboard, numerous users are reporting trouble with the entire Google services family including Google search. You know things are bad when you can't Google Google status page.

In particular, there are numerous credible reports that Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drives, and Hangouts are all failing. These services are working sporadically, but as often as not failing with a variety of 500 error messages.

This story will be updated.