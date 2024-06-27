Google Sheets just got a lot faster, but there's a small catch. Here's what you need to know

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

If you're a Google Sheets user, you might notice a serious speed upgrade the next time you fire up your spreadsheets.

Google announced several improvements to its browser-based spreadsheet editor, among them the doubling of calculation speed. No matter how big the file is, Google says, and no matter what you're doing, you should notice an improvement. Of course, the change might not be too noticeable on a formula that appears to process instantly, and should be more evident on larger, more complex ones.

In a case study about the improvements, Google explained the increase in speed is the result of moving code processing from JavaScript to WebAssembly.

These upgrades come after last spring's addition of smooth scrolling for desktop and expanded cell limits, as well as last fall's addition of Gemini to Sheets, which can summarize an open spreadsheet or offer pre-built spreadsheets. Gemini also lets you take advantage of a "Help me organize" button that generates project plans based on a prompt or use data from emails, documents, and more to build a spreadsheet.

Google says the changes will be obvious whether you're running formulas, creating pivot tables, or using conditional formatting -- but not for everyone. Only Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users will experience faster calculations.

That's a small caveat given that Chrome alone accounts for more than 60% of worldwide browser usage. Google added that these improvements should come to Safari and Firefox in the future.

Google also isn't done making improvements to Sheets. The company is currently working on ways to decrease the web app's initial load time and improve copy/paste and filter performance.

If you're on Chrome or Edge, you should notice the Sheets improvements starting today.