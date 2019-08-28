Google to end 'successful' Hire service in September 2020

Image: Google

Google has chosen to kill off another product, this time making the decision to end its Hire application that was intended to be a recruitment play for small and medium-sized businesses that used G Suite.

"We've made the decision to sunset Hire on September 1, 2020," a Google spokesperson told ZDNet.

"While Hire has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio."

Google has emailed its users about the decision.

Hire was launched in July 2017.

In a support note first noticed by TechCrunch, Google will allow customers to extend contracts up to the sunset date, if their contracts end between now and then.

"After your next bill, there will be no additional charges for your standard usage of Hire up until the end of your contract term or September 1, 2020, whichever comes first," Google said.

"If your contract expires before September 1, 2020 and you wish to continue to use the product after the contract expires, please reach out to support to initiate this request."

Google added that customers can end their contract without penalty, while a number of "experimental features that were not formally launched" will be turned off over the next month.

In recent times, Google also made the decision to kill off its useful Trips app, replacing it with a website lacking in comparative features. The replacement website also required users to enable Google to track their web and app history via the "Web & App Activity" setting.

In March, it decided that its Inbox Gmail-viewing alternative needed to be ended, once again, porting only some of its functionality to its replacement, the regular Gmail service.

