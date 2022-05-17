Google: We're giving you more time to move off classic Google Sites

Google is giving users of the 'classic' Google Sites six more months to migrate to the new Google Sites.

Google has deferred the deadline for moving from the classic Google Sites product from the previous target of June 1, 2022 to December 1, 2022, after which users won't be able to edit any remaining classic Sites in the user's domain.

From January 1, 2023, users won't be able to view Classic Sites unless they are converted to new Google Sites, according to the Google Workspace Updates blog.

Google revamped the design Google Sites in 2016. The web application is used for distributing content in an enterprise. Last November it extended the migration deadlines by about half a year to mid-2022 deadlines.

Google hasn't explained why it's extended the deadline again but is encouraging end users and admins to use the Classic Sites Manager to complete the migration and convert individual classic Sites to new Google Sites before December 1, 2022.

After January 1, 2023, Google will replace each remaining classic Site with a Takeout archive and will "attempt to convert each classic Site to a new Site."

It encourages users to review their domain's settings prior to January 1, 2023 to ensure a successful migration.

Users will be notified once all sites on a domain have been migrated, but this process may take multiple months, depending on the number and complexity of sites. After migration, classic Sites will no longer be available.

Google recommends users create an archive of classic Sites in the Classic Sites Manager. Settings also working differently in new sites, so users need to check that they are sharing to the right audience before publishing.

The new timeline only applies to users Google Workspace and G Suite Basic and Business customers.