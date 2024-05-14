X
Innovation
Home Innovation Artificial Intelligence

Google's new 'Ask Photos' AI solves a problem I have every day

Finding a photo on your phone can be tougher than a needle in that haystack. Now Google has an AI fix. It's not available until summer - but you can get ready starting today. Here's how.
Written by Sabrina Ortiz, Editor
Ask Photos
Screenshot by Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The dawn of smartphones placed extremely powerful cameras in users' pockets, making it easy for us to take photos of everything all the time. The result? Our smartphone photo albums can contain tens of thousands of images, and finding the photo you want is nearly impossible. Google's new AI feature offers a solution.

Also: What to expect from Google I/O 2024

On Tuesday, at its Google I/O annual developer conference, the company unveiled a new "Ask Photos" feature in Google Photos. By leveraging Gemini AI, the feature enables users to ask the chatbot to find a photo for them instead of having to look through thousands of photos themselves. 

For example, Google says, instead of typing in the keyword "license plate" and scrolling through all of the photos themselves, users can now ask, "What is my license plate number?" Gemini will pull the number for them, using context to identify which car belongs to the user. 

In another example, a user who wants to see their daughter's progress as a swimmer over time can ask Google Photos to do that, and Gemini automatically organizes the highlights for them. 

Also: Google Photos users will soon get the best AI editing tools on Pixel devices for free

Google shares that the feature will roll out to Google Photo users later this summer, with more capabilities to come. Even though the feature is not yet available, If you are excited about it, you can prepare your photos ahead of time by backing up all of them to Google Photos. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

ticwatch-pro-5-enduro5

One of the best Android watches I've tested is not made by Google or Samsung

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

This $20 USB-C cable includes a surprisingly awesome feature

Makita Impact XPS Mag Boost and a set of Wera Screw Grippers

My 2 must-have tools to make DIY projects a lot less frustrating (and they're cheap)