Google's new gen AI tools help hyper-target your ad campaigns

Boy Wirat/Getty Images

Google's Performance Max platform helps advertisers create compelling ads that reach their target audiences with the assistance of AI. Now, Google is unveiling new features that take those offerings to the next level.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled new generative AI and reporting features to help advertisers understand how their assets perform and facilitate creating new and diversified ones.

Also: Getty's commercial-safe AI image generators just got smarter and fast

With Performance Max, users can already automate ad creation by generating assets from simple prompts, including headlines, descriptions, images, and more. However, Google noted that users need to understand their performance to maximize those assets' potential.

As a result, Google is rolling out conversion metrics to Performance Max asset reporting, allowing users to identify the content that works well for the brand and create more of it using the suite of Performance Max tools.

Google is also rolling out YouTube video placement reporting for Performance Max to help users optimize ad placement. Users will also be able to access third-party verification with YouTube brand safety partners to verify the brand suitability of video placements, according to the company's post.

In June, Google began rolling out image editing capabilities such as removing objects in an image, adding or replacing assets via prompts, and expanding backgrounds to help advertisers easily create more targeted content. Now, those features are available globally to all English advertisers, with more languages coming next year.

Also: What Adobe's AI-powered Express for Enterprise can do for marketing

Google also updated its image generation experiences. In addition to improving the image generator in Performance Max, the company fine-tuned the image generator in Google Ads on advertising performance data, added a new workflow in Google Ads that makes it easier to generate images, and rolled out asset generation to App and Display campaigns.

Lastly, the company expanded its partnerships with creative platforms to include Typeface, which will now be integrated with the Google Ads API to allow users to implement assets built with Typeface into their campaigns on Ads. Users can even use templates from Typeface in Performance Max campaigns.